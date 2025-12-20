One Of Disney’s Best New Series Shockingly Cancelled After Just One Season

One of Disney’s best new animated series has been shockingly cancelled after only a single season on the air. It’s been an interesting period for Disney’s animated TV projects. While we’ve seen some major shows from more classic eras making their return for new episodes like Phineas and Ferb, we have also gotten to see the start of some brand new shows with unique voices of their own. But for one reason or another, neither of these newer projects seems to have really broken out to a level of success Disney might have hoped for.

One such case was StuGo. While the animated series got off to a strong start with fans as they shared its funniest clips online, production seemed to stall after that first season. Reports had seemed to indicate that StuGo was not going to continue with a second season as production did not pick up after the first, and unfortunately series creator Ryan Gillis has now confirmed this to be the case with a new message sharing the news with fans on social media.

StuGo Has Been Cancelled After Just One Season With Disney

Courtesy of Disney

“Sad but expected news – we just got the official word that we won’t be making more StuGo after all,” Gillis began in a statement to fans about the animated series’ official cancellation. “I wish we could’ve showed off some of the ideas we had in store for S2 (spider jockeys, whale lasagna, electric mouth orallariums, spectral mules) but I feel lucky and grateful that we got to make the 40 episodes we did. Thank you to so much for everybody who watched and enjoyed this show!” Even as the show ended, thankfully it is all gathered in one place to watch.

For those who might have missed it through the year and want to see what the buzz is about, StuGo is now streaming with Disney+. It’s something Gillis wanted to be sure to highlight in this message to fans as well, “Seeing y’alls reaction to the characters and their caperin’ has been one of the most fulfilling experiences of my career. And if you haven’t seen StuGo, it’s a self-contained season over on Disney+, give it a peep if you like surprising, funny, strange, media made by bunch of talented, nice people!”

What Is StuGo Anyway?

Courtesy of Disney

Even if it has been cancelled, you really should check out StuGo as it really stood out from Disney’s other current animated works. Originally created by Ryan Gillis (The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse) for Disney Branded Television, and produced by Titmouse with the Disney Channel, with Sunil Hall (Gravity Falls) as co-executive producer and Craig Lewis (Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends) as story editor, StuGo was a wacky series with a fun group of kids at the center of it all.

StuGo sees a few middle schoolers being tricked by a scientist to spend their Summer vacation on a wild island filled with all kinds of adventures. It was the perfect playground to see something wild with each new episode, and there is a bit of a bummer to find out that this is going to be the only season. With that being said, hopefully those involved behind the scenes will be able to come out with new projects soon to keep that energy flowing.

