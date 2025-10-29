Disney’s The Princess And The Frog Gets a New Wave of Funko Pops

Disney’s 2009 animated film The Princess and the Frog may have not been a commercial success by Disney standards, but the Funko Pops have always done extremely well. That’s why we’re getting a new wave that includes figures of Tiana (this time all glittery), crocodile Louis and firefly Raymond as a buddy dup, and Tiana’s best friend, Charlotte appears as a Funko Pop for the first time with the chance at a Chase version that features her mascara running down her face, replicating her heartfelt scene near the end of the film.

The Princess and the Frog Funko Pop Pre-Orders

For fans of The Princess and the Frog, this is an exciting drop. If the lively streets of New Orleans calls to you, head to Entertainment Earth to get your pre-orders in. If you prefer Amazon, direct links are available in the list below.

Unfortunately Princess and the Frog is one of the most undervalued of Disney’s films, especially of the post-2000s offerings. According to Comicbook’s Lucy Owens, who released her own list of Underrated Disney Movies, stated that the “critics loved it, but the movie underperformed commercially, and unfairly so. Tiana is one of Disney’s most admirable protagonists, and her ambition and resilience resonated with those who actually went out to see the film. Like Hercules, The Princess and the Frog has gained fans over time.”

Sadly for those new fans, they’ve now lost out on the slated Disney+ original series, Tiana. Unfortunately the Disney+ series has officially been shelved along with an unannounced feature-length project. Disney+’s under-performance as a streaming service might have something to do with these changes to the strategy, though this certainly doesn’t bode well for the current state of Disney animation.



