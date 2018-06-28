Save 17% On the ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ 4K UHD Blu-ray

Stanley Kubrick’s masterpiece 2001: A Space Odyssey celebrated its 50th anniversary this year, and to commemorate the occasion, a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray is coming your way on October 30th! This is a no-brainer, day one upgrade if there ever was one.

With that in mind, you can reserve a copy of 2001: A Space Odyssey on 4K Blu-ray with HDR presentation on Amazon for $34.99 – or 17% off the list price. This is the first discount that the title has received since it went up for pre-order, so you’ll want to lock it in with Amazon’s pre-order guarantee now. You won’t be charged until it ships, and you’ll automatically take advantage of any further discounts that occur. A remastered Blu-ray disc will also come packed with the 4K release, but it can be pre-ordered separately for $19.98.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The list of specs and special features for the 4K UHD release of 2001: A Space Odyssey can be found below along with a new trailer:

“Building on the work done for the new 70mm prints, the 4K Blu-ray with HDR presentation was mastered from the 65mm original camera negative. The 4K Blu-ray also includes both a remixed and restored 5.1 DTS-HD master audio track, as well as the original 1968 6-track theatrical audio mix (formatted for 5.1 DTS-HD master audio).”

Newly Remastered

HDR Presentation of the film

Audio Commentary from Keir Dullea and Gary Lockwood

Remastered Blu-ray with Commentary from Keir Dullea and Gary Lockwood

The Making of a Myth

Standing on the Shoulders of Kubrick: The Legacy of 2001

Vision of a Future Passed: The Prophecy of 2001

2001: A Space Odyssey – A Look Behind the Future

What Is Out There?

2001: FX and Early Conceptual Artwork

Look: Stanley Kubrick!

11/27/66 Interview with Stanley Kubrick [Audio Only]

Original Theatrical Trailer

Premium Booklet

Art Cards

Subtitles: English, Latin Spanish, Parisian French, Canadian French, Brazilian Portuguese

To top things off, the mastering process was overseen by none other than Christopher Nolan, the director behind The Dark Knight Trilogy, Memento, Inception, and more. You may recall that Nolan is fresh off handling the remasters for his own films last year. He noted the following in a recent press release:

“2001 to me is the most cinematic film that has ever been made and it has been an honor and a privilege to be able to share the film with a new generation,” said Nolan. “4K Blu-ray allows the closest recreation of viewing the original film print in your own home. Kubrick’s masterpiece was originally presented on large format film and the deeper color palette and superior resolution comes closest to matching the original analogue presentation.”

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.