One of the Most Tense Thrillers of 2024 Is Finally Streaming

Now that we’re a couple of months into 2025, a lot of the biggest and best movies from 2024 are finally making their way to streaming. Some of the top blockbusters and movies aiming to win awards were released towards the end of the year. Over the last few weeks, those movies and shows have started to pop up on different streaming services. Tuesday marked the latest major streaming addition from the 2024 awards season slate, thanks to a new title popping up on Paramount+.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The film in question is titled September 5, and it comes from director Tim Fehlbaum. The thriller tells the incredibly tense story of the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich, Germany, when a group of Israeli athletes were taken hostage by terrorists. The film views the story through the eyes of an American sports broadcasting team, who have to pivot to covering a real, terrifying story in the midst of a major sports event.

September 5 was met with loads of critical acclaim when it arrived late last year, and was considered by many to be among the best 2024 had to offer. Now that the film is streaming on Paramount+, it’s the most accessible it has been to this point, meaning a lot more movie fans will be able to check it out.

Coming Soon to Paramount+

September 5 is the latest film to hit Paramount+, but there are a lot more new titles on the way in just a few days. The streaming service has a massive roster of new movies and TV shows set to be added at the start of March.

Here’s the full list of titles hitting Paramount+ on March 1st:

A League of Their Own

Annihilation

Becoming Jane

Blue Crush

Boys on the Side

Cloud Atlas

Continue

Crawl

Dune (1984)

Edge of Tomorrow

Elizabethtown

Ex Machina

Face/Off

Failure to Launch

Foxcatcher

Foxfire

Frozen River

Good Will Hunting

Harlem Nights

Inglorious Basterds

Julie & Julia

Jungleland

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Love, Rosie

Marie Antoinette

Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life*

Million Dollar Baby

Motherhood

Mulholland Drive

Only the Brave

Pan’s Labryrinth

Practical Magic

Pulp Fiction

Rat Race

Room

Run All Night

Searching For Bobby Fischer

Serpico

Shutter Island

Sicario: Day of the Soldado

Sleepy Hollow

Snake Eyes

Son of a Gun

Staying Alive

Sugar & Spice

The Abandon

The Fifth Estate

The Glorias

The Heartbreak Kid (2007)

The Hurt Locker

The Ides of March

The Kite Runner

The Lodge

The Machinist

The Manchurian Candidate

The Other Boleyn Girl

The Queens of Comedy

The Sum of All Fears

The Terminal

The Virgin Suicides

The Warriors

The Way Of The Dragon

The Weekend

The Women

There Will Be Blood

Trail of Justice

Up In The Air

Wayne’s World

Wayne’s World 2

Witness

Strange Darling