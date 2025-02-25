One of the Most Tense Thrillers of 2024 Is Finally Streaming

Now that we’re a couple of months into 2025, a lot of the biggest and best movies from 2024 are finally making their way to streaming. Some of the top blockbusters and movies aiming to win awards were released towards the end of the year. Over the last few weeks, those movies and shows have started to pop up on different streaming services. Tuesday marked the latest major streaming addition from the 2024 awards season slate, thanks to a new title popping up on Paramount+.
Videos by ComicBook.com
The film in question is titled September 5, and it comes from director Tim Fehlbaum. The thriller tells the incredibly tense story of the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich, Germany, when a group of Israeli athletes were taken hostage by terrorists. The film views the story through the eyes of an American sports broadcasting team, who have to pivot to covering a real, terrifying story in the midst of a major sports event.
September 5 was met with loads of critical acclaim when it arrived late last year, and was considered by many to be among the best 2024 had to offer. Now that the film is streaming on Paramount+, it’s the most accessible it has been to this point, meaning a lot more movie fans will be able to check it out.
[RELATED: 7 Secrets You Need to Know About Your Paramount+ Subscription]
Coming Soon to Paramount+
September 5 is the latest film to hit Paramount+, but there are a lot more new titles on the way in just a few days. The streaming service has a massive roster of new movies and TV shows set to be added at the start of March.
Here’s the full list of titles hitting Paramount+ on March 1st:
A League of Their Own
Annihilation
Becoming Jane
Blue Crush
Boys on the Side
Cloud Atlas
Continue
Crawl
Dune (1984)
Edge of Tomorrow
Elizabethtown
Ex Machina
Face/Off
Failure to Launch
Foxcatcher
Foxfire
Frozen River
Good Will Hunting
Harlem Nights
Inglorious Basterds
Julie & Julia
Jungleland
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Love, Rosie
Marie Antoinette
Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life*
Million Dollar Baby
Motherhood
Mulholland Drive
Only the Brave
Pan’s Labryrinth
Practical Magic
Pulp Fiction
Rat Race
Room
Run All Night
Searching For Bobby Fischer
Serpico
Shutter Island
Sicario: Day of the Soldado
Sleepy Hollow
Snake Eyes
Son of a Gun
Staying Alive
Sugar & Spice
The Abandon
The Fifth Estate
The Glorias
The Heartbreak Kid (2007)
The Hurt Locker
The Ides of March
The Kite Runner
The Lodge
The Machinist
The Manchurian Candidate
The Other Boleyn Girl
The Queens of Comedy
The Sum of All Fears
The Terminal
The Virgin Suicides
The Warriors
The Way Of The Dragon
The Weekend
The Women
There Will Be Blood
Trail of Justice
Up In The Air
Wayne’s World
Wayne’s World 2
Witness
Strange Darling