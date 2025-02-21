Everything Coming to Paramount+ in March 2025

For the last year or two, Paramount+ has been flying under the radar as one of the more robust streaming libraries on the market. The service has been steadily building a massive and fairly impressive roster for subscribers, a trend that is set to continue in March with another big wave of new arrivals.
This week, Paramount+ revealed the complete list of movies and TV shows being added to its lineup over the course of March. Things get started on the first day of the month with a huge wave of movie additions that includes Dune, A League of Their Own, Pulp Fiction, Inglorious Basterds, and Wayne’s World.
You can check out the full rundown of the Paramount+ March additions below!
March 1st
A League of Their Own
Annihilation
Becoming Jane
Blue Crush
Boys on the Side
Cloud Atlas
Crawl
Dune (1984)
Edge of Tomorrow
Elizabethtown
Ex Machina
Face/Off
Failure to Launch
Foxcatcher
Foxfire
Frozen River
Good Will Hunting
Harlem Nights
Inglorious Basterds
Julie & Julia
Jungleland
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Love, Rosie
Marie Antoinette
Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life*
Million Dollar Baby
Motherhood
Mulholland Drive
Only the Brave
Pan’s Labryrinth
Practical Magic
Pulp Fiction
Rat Race
Room
Run All Night
Searching For Bobby Fischer
Serpico
Shutter Island
Sicario: Day of the Soldado
Sleepy Hollow
Snake Eyes
Son of a Gun
Staying Alive
Sugar & Spice
The Abandon
The Fifth Estate
The Glorias
The Heartbreak Kid (2007)
The Hurt Locker
The Ides of March
The Kite Runner
The Lodge
The Machinist
The Manchurian Candidate
The Other Boleyn Girl
The Queens of Comedy
The Sum of All Fears
The Terminal
The Virgin Suicides
The Warriors
The Way Of The Dragon
The Weekend
The Women
There Will Be Blood
Trail of Justice
Up In The Air
Wayne’s World
Wayne’s World 2
Witness
Strange Darling
Nothing is what it seems when a twisted one-night stand spirals into a serial killer’s vicious murder spree.
March 3rd
The House with a Clock in Its Walls
Rumours
The leaders of seven wealthy democracies get lost in the woods while drafting a statement on a global crisis, facing danger as they attempt to find their way out.
March 4th
Sin City Gigolo: A Murder in Las Vegas premiere
The shocking three-part docuseries follows the criminal investigation of a former cast member on the reality TV series Gigolos, who was arrested for murdering a young female client.
March 5th
The Amazing Race (season 37 premiere)
The Fairly OddParents: Abra-Catastrophe Special
The Surreal Life (season 2)
March 8th
Babylon
India Sweets and Spices
March 10th
Ringo & Friends at the Ryman special
This two-hour special celebrates the music and legacy of Ringo Starr through the lens of country music. Taped at the historic Ryman Auditorium – the “Mother Church of Country Music” – this once-in-a-lifetime event features exclusive performances.
March 11th
Tom Petty: Heartbreakers Beach Party Extended premiere
The highly anticipated film, restored from its original 16mm source, is an era-defining look at rock & roll that captures Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers as they finish, promote and tour the groundbreaking “Long After Dark” album.
March 16th
Bridge of Spies
March 18th
The Last Manhunt
March 19th
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter (season 2)
March 20th
Happy Face series premiere
The series follows Melissa (Annaleigh Ashford) and her incarcerated father, known as the Happy Face Killer (Dennis Quaid). After decades of no contact, he finally finds a way to force himself back into his daughter’s life.
March 21st
The Hunting Party
March 23rd
The Free World
March 26th
Mass
Basketball Wives (season 11)
March 31st
American Psycho
American Psycho II: All American Girl