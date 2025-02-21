Everything Coming to Paramount+ in March 2025

For the last year or two, Paramount+ has been flying under the radar as one of the more robust streaming libraries on the market. The service has been steadily building a massive and fairly impressive roster for subscribers, a trend that is set to continue in March with another big wave of new arrivals.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This week, Paramount+ revealed the complete list of movies and TV shows being added to its lineup over the course of March. Things get started on the first day of the month with a huge wave of movie additions that includes Dune, A League of Their Own, Pulp Fiction, Inglorious Basterds, and Wayne’s World.

You can check out the full rundown of the Paramount+ March additions below!

March 1st

A League of Their Own

Annihilation

Becoming Jane

Blue Crush

Boys on the Side

Cloud Atlas

Continue

Crawl

Dune (1984)

Edge of Tomorrow

Elizabethtown

Ex Machina

Face/Off

Failure to Launch

Foxcatcher

Foxfire

Frozen River

Good Will Hunting

Harlem Nights

Inglorious Basterds

Julie & Julia

Jungleland

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Love, Rosie

Marie Antoinette

Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life*

Million Dollar Baby

Motherhood

Mulholland Drive

Only the Brave

Pan’s Labryrinth

Practical Magic

Pulp Fiction

Rat Race

Room

Run All Night

Searching For Bobby Fischer

Serpico

Shutter Island

Sicario: Day of the Soldado

Sleepy Hollow

Snake Eyes

Son of a Gun

Staying Alive

Sugar & Spice

The Abandon

The Fifth Estate

The Glorias

The Heartbreak Kid (2007)

The Hurt Locker

The Ides of March

The Kite Runner

The Lodge

The Machinist

The Manchurian Candidate

The Other Boleyn Girl

The Queens of Comedy

The Sum of All Fears

The Terminal

The Virgin Suicides

The Warriors

The Way Of The Dragon

The Weekend

The Women

There Will Be Blood

Trail of Justice

Up In The Air

Wayne’s World

Wayne’s World 2

Witness

Strange Darling

Nothing is what it seems when a twisted one-night stand spirals into a serial killer’s vicious murder spree.

March 3rd

The House with a Clock in Its Walls

Rumours

The leaders of seven wealthy democracies get lost in the woods while drafting a statement on a global crisis, facing danger as they attempt to find their way out.

March 4th

Sin City Gigolo: A Murder in Las Vegas premiere

The shocking three-part docuseries follows the criminal investigation of a former cast member on the reality TV series Gigolos, who was arrested for murdering a young female client.

March 5th

The Amazing Race (season 37 premiere)

The Fairly OddParents: Abra-Catastrophe Special

The Surreal Life (season 2)

March 8th

Babylon

India Sweets and Spices

March 10th

Ringo & Friends at the Ryman special

This two-hour special celebrates the music and legacy of Ringo Starr through the lens of country music. Taped at the historic Ryman Auditorium – the “Mother Church of Country Music” – this once-in-a-lifetime event features exclusive performances.

March 11th

Tom Petty: Heartbreakers Beach Party Extended premiere

The highly anticipated film, restored from its original 16mm source, is an era-defining look at rock & roll that captures Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers as they finish, promote and tour the groundbreaking “Long After Dark” album.

March 16th

Bridge of Spies

March 18th

The Last Manhunt

March 19th

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter (season 2)

March 20th

Happy Face series premiere

The series follows Melissa (Annaleigh Ashford) and her incarcerated father, known as the Happy Face Killer (Dennis Quaid). After decades of no contact, he finally finds a way to force himself back into his daughter’s life.

March 21st

The Hunting Party

March 23rd

The Free World

March 26th

Mass

Basketball Wives (season 11)

March 31st

American Psycho

American Psycho II: All American Girl