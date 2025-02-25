Disney Announces Moana 2 Streaming Debut

After becoming the latest Disney Animation feature to cross the $1 billion mark at the global box office, Moana 2 is finally embarking on its journey to streaming. The popular Moana sequel has been available on-demand for a little while now, but it has yet to arrive on an actual streaming service like Disney+. That is going to change in just a couple of weeks.

On Tuesday morning, Disney+ announced that Moana 2 would begin streaming on the service Wednesday, March 12th. This is an exciting update for subscribers, as the recently released March 2025 calendar from Disney+ didn’t mention Moana 2 at all.

As of now, it doesn’t appear the streaming release of Moana 2 will include any kind of features or sing-along versions. That could change in the future.

Moana 2 4K/Blu-ray Release

The streaming date for Moana 2 is set for March 12th, but the film will also be released on 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD formats less than one week later. The physical media debut for Moana 2 is set for March 18th, and you can pre-order your copy here.

Take a look below at the full list of special features included on the Moana 2 4K and Blu-ray.

Full Length Sing-Along – Sing along with your favorite songs while watching the movie with on-screen lyrics.

Call of the Wayfinder – Celebrate Pacific wayfinding with the Moana 2 filmmakers as they meet real-life navigators from the Polynesian Voyaging Society. Hear from Nainoa Thompson, CEO of PVS, and other crew members as they discuss the cultural renaissance of wayfinding.

A New Voyage – Join the filmmakers and artistic leads for a deep dive as they reveal the development of this sequel and discuss the impact that the first film had across the globe. Auliʻi Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson talk about what it means to them to return.

Songs of the Sea – Sit down with songwriters Abigail Barlow & Emily Bear, Pacific Islands music legend Opetaia Foa‘i, and composer Mark Mancina as they discuss making the music. Get to know this talented team as they share insight into writing each brand-new song.

Kakamora Chronicles – Ever wanted to know more about the Kakamora? Gather ’round while Moni, everyone’s favorite Motunui historian, tells the tales from real Solomon Island folklore surrounding the mysterious and unforgettable beings known as the Kakamora.

Fun in the Booth – Step inside the recording booth with the brilliant and talented actors of Moana 2 for some creative fun as they bring their characters to life.

Deleted Scenes – Overall introduction to Deleted Scenes by directors David G. Derrick Jr, Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller.

Call to Motufetū

Late to the Party

Crew’s In for a Bruisin’

Help Wanted

Odd Birds

Reunited

Simea’s Chant

Song Selection: