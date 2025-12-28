2025’s Best Horror is An Instant Streaming Hit on Prime

This film, lauded as not only one of the best horror films of all time but one of the best films in general, has made its way to the number 5 spot on the FlixPatrol Top 10 Streaming list for Prime Video after only its second day on the platform. It’s pushed its way past Die Hard (a Christmas classic), It’s A Wonderful Life, and Candy Cane Lane to get there and shows no signs of stopping.

Sinners, which made its way to Prime Video on December 26th, directed by Ryan Coogler (Black Panther, Creed), made its theatrical debut in April of this year, earning both critical and audience acclaim, skyrocketing to a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes. It stormed Letterboxd too, with 5-star ratings and incredible reviews flooding in. “Impeccably paced, the kind of movie you can watch multiple times in a weekend without feeling exhausted by its weight. Coogler’s a generational talent, and it’s so sick to see what’s in his heart,” said one reviewer, giving the film 4.5 stars.

Sinners Deserves Its Spot At The Top

The general consensus is that Sinners is a genre-defining film, blending gothic horror, crime drama, and a dash of coming-of-age with Coogler’s unique take on Americana and southern roots. It weaves magic that never gets its rightful due into a story that holds mythology in the highest regard, shining the spotlight on communities we typically only see represented through their collective tragedy. It’s both classic and timeless. The Another Look podcast sums it up beautifully, saying, “Assimilation is a threat to the binding ties of community, while music is a precious, transcendent commodity. This is a film about fighting for what is yours. Keeping it close and keeping it safe and being able to share it with the people you love. A siege horror period drama musical. Drips off the screen with sex and style and warm blood. Generational.”

It’s rare that a movie has few to no disappointing elements to it (though more focus on the Native American vampire hunters would have been very cool). But Sinners is that movie, masterfully telling a story about art as rebellion and the importance of roots and community, all while asking us to decide whether the ties that bind us are leading us to freedom or to our doom. And for those reasons, it very much deserves to keep climbing the ranks on the streaming charts, hopefully taking the number 1 spot.

Were you a fan of Sinners? Tell us your favorite moment from the film in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other fans are saying.