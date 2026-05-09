2026’s Disaster Movie Flop Is Already Streaming on HBO Max

We’re not even halfway through the year, but 2026 is already shaping up to be a massive year for blockbusters. This year has already delivered major box office wins, with The Super Mario Galaxy Movie approaching a $900 million worldwide gross and films like Project Hail Mary and Scream also pulling in impressive numbers. But the year has also seen a few flops, including a long-awaited disaster movie sequel that is already streaming on HBO Max this May.

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Gerard Butler’s Greenland follow-up, Greenland 2: Migration, crashed onto HBO Max on May 8th, just four months after its abysmal theatrical release. The film, which saw Butler and Morena Baccarin reprise their roles from the original Greenland, failed to replicate the success of its 2020 predecessor when it grossed just around $45 million against a $90 million budget. The movie is set five years after the comet impact of the first and continues the story of the Garrity family as they are forced to leave their bunker and traverse a ravaged, post-apocalyptic Europe to find a rumored safe haven in the French crater.

Greenland 2: Migration Is a Flawed Post-Apocalyptic Journey Worth Watching

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In addition to flopping at the box office, Greenland 2 fell pretty far with critics. The movie only scored a 49% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes, a pretty drastic drop-off from the original’s “Certified Fresh” 78% rating, from critics who largely viewed it as a mediocre sequel that’s a bit too repetitive and features too much plot armor. However, it performed much better with general viewers earning a fresh 66% score, which is higher than the 2020 film’s 63%. While Greenland 2 doesn’t really live up to the high bar set by the first, it’s still a solid, entertaining popcorn flick worth watching and one that fans of the first will likely enjoy.

What sets Greenland 2 apart from the first film is the way it shifts from the high-stakes disaster thriller of Greenland to a post-apocalyptic, long-term survival journey as the family makes their way across a decimated, radioactive Europe, striking a similar, albeit less bleak, feel to The Road. While Migration aims for a deeper emotional core, focusing heavily on family and psychological resilience, it doesn’t lack those high-stakes scenes, including a tense river crossing and a harrowing scene on a crumbling bridge that will get your heart pumping. The movie also once again features great performances from its cast, including Butler and Baccarin’s roles as protective, resilient parents driving their family through a frozen, post-apocalyptic world.

What’s New on HBO Max?

Greenland 2: Migration is the latest arrival to HBO Max this May and follows the addition of dozens of other films already this month. HBO Max subscribers can now also stream movies like A Good Day to Die Hard, Saltburn, Crazy Rich Asians, and 2026’s Wuthering Heights. HBO Max has a few more exciting movie releases scheduled for later this month, including Lurker on May 15th, Tomb Raider on May 24th, and Rampage on May 26th.

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