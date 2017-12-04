Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas Complete Schedule

December is finally here, and that means that Freeform is getting TV fans into the Holiday spirit. The beloved 25 Days of Christmas marathon is now underway!
Running from December 1, all the way through Christmas on December 25, Freeform airs a schedule packed with Christmas movies and holiday specials for everyone to enjoy. This includes fan-favorite films like The Polar Express, The Santa Clause, Elf and The Nightmare Before Christmas.
Videos by ComicBook.com
If you’re hoping to catch some of these movies while they’re on TV this Christmas season, take a look at this full schedule before setting your DVR. Many films play more than once, so you’ll be able to prioritize what you watch or record, and when.
You can check out the full schedule below! *Note: Complete listings are in Eastern Time (ET)*
December 1-5
Friday, December 1
- 7:30am – Eloise at Christmastime
- 11am – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
- 1pm – Jack Frost (1979)
- 2pm – The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 3:35pm – The Year Without a Santa Claus
- 4:35pm – Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory
- 7:05pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- 9:15pm – Elf
- 11:25pm – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
- 1:30am – Frosty’s Winter Wonderland
Saturday, December 2
- 7am – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
- 9 am – Mickey’s Christmas Carol
- 9:30am – Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
- 1:05pm – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
- 3:10pm – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 4:50pm – The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 7pm – Elf
- 9:10pm – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
- 11:50pm – The Polar Express
Sunday, December 3
- 7am – Mickey’s Christmas Carol
- 7:30am – Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
- 9am – A Dennis the Menace Christmas
- 11:05am – Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
- 1:10pm – Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town
- 2:15pm – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 3:55pm – The Polar Express
- 6:05pm – Dr Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
- 8:45pm – The Santa Clause
- 10:50pm – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 12:55am – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
Monday, December 4
- 7:30am – Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
- 11am – Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
- 12:30pm – Arthur Christmas
- 2:30pm – The Santa Clause
- 4:35pm – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 6:40pm – Elf
- 8:50pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- 12am – Four Christmases
Tuesday, December 5
- 7:30am – The Mistle-Tones
- 12:30pm – Four Christmases
- 2:30pm – Angry Angel
- 4:35pm – Elf
- 6:45pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- 8:55pm – The Polar Express
- 12am – Eloise at Christmastime
December 6-10
Wednesday, December 6
- 7:30am – Snowglobe
- 12pm – Angry Angel
- 2:05pm – Eloise at Christmastime
- 4:15pm – Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory
- 6:45pm – The Polar Express
- 8:50pm – Elf
- 12am – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
Thursday, December 7
- 7am – Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory
- 11am – Snow Day
- 1pm – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 2:35pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- 4:45pm – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
- 6:50pm – Elf
- 9pm – Toy Story
- 12am – A Dennis the Menace Christmas
Friday, December 8
- 7am – The Little Drummer Boy
- 7:30am – A Dennis the Menace Christmas
- 11am – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 12:40pm – Eloise at Christmastime
- 2:45pm – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
- 4:50pm – Toy Story
- 6:50pm – Toy Story 2
- 9pm – Toy Story 3
- 11:30pm – Toy Story That Time Forgot
- 12am – Arthur Christmas
Saturday, December 9
- 7am – Rudolph & Frosty’s Christmas in July
- 9:05am – Eloise at Christmastime
- 11:10am – Arthur Christmas
- 1:15pm – Toy Story 2
- 3:25pm – Toy Story 3
- 5:55pm – Toy Story That Time Forgot
- 6:25pm – The Santa Clause
- 8:35pm – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 10:45pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- 12:55am – Jack Frost (1979)
Sunday, December 10
- 7am – Jack Frost (1979)
- 8am – Snow Day
- 10:05am – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
- 12:10pm – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 2:15pm – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
- 4:20pm – The Santa Clause
- 6:30pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- 8:40pm – Elf
- 10:50pm – Four Christmases
- 1am – A Year Without a Santa Claus
December 11-15
Monday, December 11
- 7am – The Bells of Fraggle Rock
- 7:30am – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
- 11am – The Little Drummer Boy
- 11:30am – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
- 1:35pm – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
- 2:40pm – The Year Without Santa Claus
- 3:40pm – Four Christmases
- 5:50pm – Elf
- 8pm – Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic
- 9pm – The Polar Express
- 12am – Eloise at Christmastime
Tuesday, December 12
- 7am – Nestor, The Long-Eared Christmas Donkey
- 7:30am – Eloise at Christmastime
- 11am – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
- 12:10pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- 2:20pm – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 4pm – Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- 6:40pm – The Polar Express
- 8:50pm – The Santa Clause
- 12am – Rudolph & Frosty’s Christmas in July
Wednesday, December 13
- 7am – ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas
- 7:30am – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- 11am – Rudolph’s Shiny New Year
- 12:10pm – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 1:50pm – Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- 4:30pm – Elf
- 6:40pm – The Santa Clause
- 8:50pm – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 12am – The Year Without a Santa Claus
- 1am – Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic
Thursday, December 14
- 7am – Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
- 8:30am – Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic
- 11am – Mickey’s Christmas Carol
- 11:30am – Christmas Cupid
- 1:30pm – Elf
- 3:40pm – The Year Without Santa Claus
- 4:40pm – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 6:45pm – Four Christmases
- 8:50pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- 12am – Angry Angel
Friday, December 15
- 7am – Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
- 9am – The Little Drummer Boy
- 11am – Eloise at Christmastime
- 1pm – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
- 3pm – Angry Angel
- 5pm – Four Christmases
- 7:10pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- 9:20pm – Elf
- 11:30pm – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 1:30am – Mickey’s Christmas Carol
December 16-20
Saturday, December 16
- 7am – The Little Drummer Boy
- 7:30am – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 9:35am – Mickey’s Christmas Carol
- 10:05am – Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
- 11:35am – Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
- 1:05pm – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 2:45pm – The Polar Express
- 4:55pm – The Santa Clause
- 7:05pm – Elf
- 9:15pm – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
- 11:55pm – Christmas with the Kranks
Sunday, December 17
- 7am – Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
- 8:30am – Christmas with the Kranks
- 10:40am – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 12:20pm – The Polar Express
- 2:30pm – Disney’s Prep & Landing
- 3pm – Disney’s Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
- 3:30pm – The Santa Clause
- 5:35pm – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
- 8:15pm – Disney’s Frozen
- 10:45pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- 12:55am – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
Monday, December 18
- 7am – The Little Drummer Boy
- 7:30am – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
- 8:35am – Four Christmases
- 10:40am – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- 12:50pm – Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- 3:25pm – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 5:30pm – Disney’s Frozen
- 8pm – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
- 9pm – Elf
- 12am – Arthur Christmas
Tuesday, December 19
- 7am – Frosty’s Winter Wonderland
- 7:30am – Arthur Christmas
- 9:40am – Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
- 12:20pm – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
- 1:20pm – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 3:30pm – The Year Without a Santa Claus
- 4:30pm – Elf
- 6:40pm – Christmas with the Kranks
- 8:50pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- 12am – Angry Angel
Wednesday, December 20
- 7am – Mickey’s Christmas Carol
- 7:30am – The Mistle-Tones
- 9:30am – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
- 10:30am – Angry Angel
- 12:30pm – Eloise at Christmastime
- 2:30pm – The Year Without a Santa Claus
- 3:30pm – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
- 4:35pm – Christmas with the Kranks
- 6:40pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- 8:50pm – Elf
- 12am – Four Christmases
December 21-25
Thursday, December 21
- 7am – Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer
- 8am – Nestor, the Long-Eared Christmas Donkey
- 8:30am – Jack Frost
- 9:30am – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
- 10:35am – Eloise at Christmastime
- 12:35pm – Holiday in Handcuffs
- 2:35pm – Christmas with the Kranks
- 4:35pm – Four Christmases
- 6:40pm – Elf
- 8:50pm – The Polar Express
- 10:55pm – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
- 12am – Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
Friday, December 22
- 7am – Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer
- 8am – Christmas with the Kranks
- 10:05am – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
- 11:05am – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- 1:15pm – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
- 2:20pm – The Year Without a Santa Claus
- 3:20pm – Arthur Christmas
- 5:25pm – The Polar Express
- 7:30pm – The Santa Clause
- 9:40pm – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 11:50pm – Elf
Saturday, December 23
- 7am – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- 9:10am – Four Christmases
- 11:15am – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 12:50pm – Elf
- 3pm – The Santa Clause
- 5:05pm – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
- 7:10pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- 9:20pm – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
- 12am – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
Sunday, December 24
- 7am – A Dennis the Menace Christmas
- 9:05am – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
- 11:05am – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
- 12:10pm – Disney’s A Christmas Carol
- 2:15pm – The Polar Express
- 4:25pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- 6:35pm – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas
- 9:15pm – Elf
- 11:25pm – The Santa Clause
- 1:30am – ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas
Monday, December 25
- 7am – Frosty’s Winter Wonderland
- 7:30am – Disney’s Prep & Landing
- 8am – Disney’s Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
- 8:30am – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
- 11am – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 12:35pm – The Polar Express
- 2:35pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- 4:45pm – The Santa Clause
- 6:45pm – Elf
- 8:50pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- 12am – Four Christmases