Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas Complete Schedule

December is finally here, and that means that Freeform is getting TV fans into the Holiday spirit. The beloved 25 Days of Christmas marathon is now underway!

Running from December 1, all the way through Christmas on December 25, Freeform airs a schedule packed with Christmas movies and holiday specials for everyone to enjoy. This includes fan-favorite films like The Polar Express, The Santa Clause, Elf and The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’re hoping to catch some of these movies while they’re on TV this Christmas season, take a look at this full schedule before setting your DVR. Many films play more than once, so you’ll be able to prioritize what you watch or record, and when.

You can check out the full schedule below! *Note: Complete listings are in Eastern Time (ET)*

December 1-5

Friday, December 1

7:30am – Eloise at Christmastime

11am – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

1pm – Jack Frost (1979)

2pm – The Nightmare Before Christmas

3:35pm – The Year Without a Santa Claus

4:35pm – Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory

7:05pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

9:15pm – Elf

11:25pm – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

1:30am – Frosty’s Winter Wonderland

Saturday, December 2

7am – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

9 am – Mickey’s Christmas Carol

9:30am – Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

1:05pm – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

3:10pm – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:50pm – The Nightmare Before Christmas

7pm – Elf

9:10pm – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

11:50pm – The Polar Express

Sunday, December 3

7am – Mickey’s Christmas Carol

7:30am – Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

9am – A Dennis the Menace Christmas

11:05am – Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

1:10pm – Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town

2:15pm – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

3:55pm – The Polar Express

6:05pm – Dr Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

8:45pm – The Santa Clause

10:50pm – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

12:55am – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

Monday, December 4

7:30am – Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

11am – Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

12:30pm – Arthur Christmas

2:30pm – The Santa Clause

4:35pm – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

6:40pm – Elf

8:50pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

12am – Four Christmases

Tuesday, December 5

7:30am – The Mistle-Tones

12:30pm – Four Christmases

2:30pm – Angry Angel

4:35pm – Elf

6:45pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

8:55pm – The Polar Express

12am – Eloise at Christmastime

December 6-10

Wednesday, December 6

7:30am – Snowglobe

12pm – Angry Angel

2:05pm – Eloise at Christmastime

4:15pm – Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory

6:45pm – The Polar Express

8:50pm – Elf

12am – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Thursday, December 7

7am – Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory

11am – Snow Day

1pm – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

2:35pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

4:45pm – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

6:50pm – Elf

9pm – Toy Story

12am – A Dennis the Menace Christmas

Friday, December 8

7am – The Little Drummer Boy

7:30am – A Dennis the Menace Christmas

11am – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:40pm – Eloise at Christmastime

2:45pm – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

4:50pm – Toy Story

6:50pm – Toy Story 2

9pm – Toy Story 3

11:30pm – Toy Story That Time Forgot

12am – Arthur Christmas

Saturday, December 9

7am – Rudolph & Frosty’s Christmas in July

9:05am – Eloise at Christmastime

11:10am – Arthur Christmas

1:15pm – Toy Story 2

3:25pm – Toy Story 3

5:55pm – Toy Story That Time Forgot

6:25pm – The Santa Clause

8:35pm – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

10:45pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

12:55am – Jack Frost (1979)

Sunday, December 10

7am – Jack Frost (1979)

8am – Snow Day

10:05am – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

12:10pm – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

2:15pm – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

4:20pm – The Santa Clause

6:30pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

8:40pm – Elf

10:50pm – Four Christmases

1am – A Year Without a Santa Claus

December 11-15

Monday, December 11

7am – The Bells of Fraggle Rock

7:30am – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

11am – The Little Drummer Boy

11:30am – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

1:35pm – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

2:40pm – The Year Without Santa Claus

3:40pm – Four Christmases

5:50pm – Elf

8pm – Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic

9pm – The Polar Express

12am – Eloise at Christmastime

Tuesday, December 12

7am – Nestor, The Long-Eared Christmas Donkey

7:30am – Eloise at Christmastime

11am – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

12:10pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

2:20pm – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

4pm – Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

6:40pm – The Polar Express

8:50pm – The Santa Clause

12am – Rudolph & Frosty’s Christmas in July

Wednesday, December 13

7am – ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas

7:30am – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

11am – Rudolph’s Shiny New Year

12:10pm – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

1:50pm – Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

4:30pm – Elf

6:40pm – The Santa Clause

8:50pm – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

12am – The Year Without a Santa Claus

1am – Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic

Thursday, December 14

7am – Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

8:30am – Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic

11am – Mickey’s Christmas Carol

11:30am – Christmas Cupid

1:30pm – Elf

3:40pm – The Year Without Santa Claus

4:40pm – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

6:45pm – Four Christmases

8:50pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

12am – Angry Angel

Friday, December 15

7am – Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

9am – The Little Drummer Boy

11am – Eloise at Christmastime

1pm – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

3pm – Angry Angel

5pm – Four Christmases

7:10pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

9:20pm – Elf

11:30pm – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

1:30am – Mickey’s Christmas Carol

December 16-20

Saturday, December 16

7am – The Little Drummer Boy

7:30am – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

9:35am – Mickey’s Christmas Carol

10:05am – Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

11:35am – Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

1:05pm – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

2:45pm – The Polar Express

4:55pm – The Santa Clause

7:05pm – Elf

9:15pm – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

11:55pm – Christmas with the Kranks

Sunday, December 17

7am – Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

8:30am – Christmas with the Kranks

10:40am – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:20pm – The Polar Express

2:30pm – Disney’s Prep & Landing

3pm – Disney’s Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice

3:30pm – The Santa Clause

5:35pm – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

8:15pm – Disney’s Frozen

10:45pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

12:55am – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

Monday, December 18

7am – The Little Drummer Boy

7:30am – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

8:35am – Four Christmases

10:40am – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

12:50pm – Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

3:25pm – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

5:30pm – Disney’s Frozen

8pm – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

9pm – Elf

12am – Arthur Christmas

Tuesday, December 19

7am – Frosty’s Winter Wonderland

7:30am – Arthur Christmas

9:40am – Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

12:20pm – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

1:20pm – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

3:30pm – The Year Without a Santa Claus

4:30pm – Elf

6:40pm – Christmas with the Kranks

8:50pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

12am – Angry Angel

Wednesday, December 20

7am – Mickey’s Christmas Carol

7:30am – The Mistle-Tones

9:30am – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

10:30am – Angry Angel

12:30pm – Eloise at Christmastime

2:30pm – The Year Without a Santa Claus

3:30pm – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

4:35pm – Christmas with the Kranks

6:40pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

8:50pm – Elf

12am – Four Christmases

December 21-25

Thursday, December 21

7am – Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer

8am – Nestor, the Long-Eared Christmas Donkey

8:30am – Jack Frost

9:30am – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

10:35am – Eloise at Christmastime

12:35pm – Holiday in Handcuffs

2:35pm – Christmas with the Kranks

4:35pm – Four Christmases

6:40pm – Elf

8:50pm – The Polar Express

10:55pm – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

12am – Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

Friday, December 22

7am – Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer

8am – Christmas with the Kranks

10:05am – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

11:05am – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

1:15pm – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

2:20pm – The Year Without a Santa Claus

3:20pm – Arthur Christmas

5:25pm – The Polar Express

7:30pm – The Santa Clause

9:40pm – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

11:50pm – Elf

Saturday, December 23

7am – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

9:10am – Four Christmases

11:15am – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:50pm – Elf

3pm – The Santa Clause

5:05pm – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

7:10pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

9:20pm – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

12am – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

Sunday, December 24

7am – A Dennis the Menace Christmas

9:05am – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

11:05am – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

12:10pm – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

2:15pm – The Polar Express

4:25pm – National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

6:35pm – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas

9:15pm – Elf

11:25pm – The Santa Clause

1:30am – ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas

Monday, December 25