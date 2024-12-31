3 Marvel Characters Deadpool Needs to Meet in the MCU

Deadpool’s debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Deadpool & Wolverine was a massive success, and he’s exactly the kind of character the MCU needs. His most unique trait that he brings to the table is his fourth wall breaking sense of humor, which allows him to interact with the MCU in ways that other characters – including fellow-fourth-wall-breaker She-Hulk – can’t. His action scenes can be brutally violent while also being hilarious, giving the MCU an edge that it didn’t have before. Furthermore, Deadpool is also a character that has always played well off other heroes and villains, so him joining the MCU has a lot of fans excited for his next appearance.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ryan Reynolds has said that he would rather Deadpool become a character that teams up with other heroes rather than having a lot of solo adventures, which is the perfect way to take the character. The MCU has many great characters to choose from and all of them could be fun in a team-up with Deadpool. However, there are some MCU characters that Deadpool needs to meet more than others. Even though teaming up with Wolverine was a blast for fans, these Marvel team-ups have the potential to be even better.

Thanos

Thanos is the MCU’s greatest villain and the first decade of the MCU was built around setting up how much of a threat he would become. Josh Brolin’s portrayal of Thanos was perfect, and while fans still fight over whether the villain’s motives actually make sense, Brolin sold everyone on everything that Thanos did. Thanos’s story is over and it would be hard to improve upon it, and MCU fans have accepted that. However, a meeting with Deadpool is exactly the kind of thing that fans would want to see.

In the comics, Deadpool and Thanos have a rivalry based on the disposition of Mistress Death’s heart – Thanos loves her yet she loves Deadpool – leading to some memorable clashes between the two. While this likely wouldn’t carry over to the MCU, Deadpool has read his own comics and certainly knows about it. Seeing Deadpool and Thanos fight – the implacable Titan trying to destroy the Merc with a Mouth and failing – would be amazing. The MCU could even set up the rivalry over Mistress Death to give the movie more narrative oomph (the even introduced her recently). Deadpool vs. Thanos would make for a surefire billion dollar box office hit, giving fans the kind of humor and action they crave; not to mention it would get Brolin and Reynolds back together after Deadpool 2.

Thor

Thor and Deadpool don’t have a relationship set up by the comics like Deadpool and Thanos. What they do have is a scene in Deadpool & Wolverine that teases some big event between them in either an alternate universe or future. The scene – which shows Thor crying over an injured Deadpool – grabbed everyone’s attention and fans want answers. The scene was made without any plans for exactly what happened between the two characters – Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy revealed he has no idea what happened but wants to be the one to tell the story – and a team-up could give that answer.

Even beyond that moment, Thor and Deadpool would make for an entertaining duo. MCU Thor is a much more comedic character than the comics version, and his sense of humor would play well with Deadpool’s. Thor and Deadpool both love to fight, and the God of Thunder would learn to respect the Merc with a Mouth very quickly. Imagine Thor and Deadpool wading into a sea of foes, making jokes and tearing through enemies, each of them coming up with ways to use the other’s powers to take out as many enemies as they can. Whether it be in battle or just hanging around playing Fortnite, Thor and Deadpool would make for extremely entertaining team-up.

Spider-Man

Spider-Man and Deadpool have a history in the comics. Spider-Man is Deadpool’s favorite hero, following the Wall-Crawler around like a puppy dog. Upon their first meeting, Spider-Man didn’t like Deadpool very much, but eventually began to warm up to Wade Wilson. The two went from grudging allies to actual friends, Spider-Man seeing through Deadpool’s armor to the good person underneath it all and Deadpool thrilled to spend time with his favorite. They’ve always been a fan favorite duo and MCU fans deserve the chance to fall in love with them.

Deadpool meeting the MCU Spider-Man is a license to print money. Team-ups like this are exactly why superheroes movies exist. There are so many jokes that could be told by the two characters, especially because of Deadpool’s knowledge of superhero movies. However, much like their comic team-ups, there is drama that can be mined from the interaction between Deadpool and Spider-Man. The two would also make for exciting action scenes, their acrobatic fighting styles very complimentary. There are a lot of really great directions a Spider-Man and Deadpool team-up could take, bringing fans a big-screen Spider-Man tale unlike any they’ve ever seen before.