Ryan Reynolds Explains Deadpool’s Relationship With Avengers, X-Men in the MCU

Following Deadpool & Wolverine‘s $1.3 billion box office triumph, Ryan Reynolds has revealed his unique vision for the Merc with a Mouth’s future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, stating that the character should remain an outsider even if he interacts with the Avengers and X-Men. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Reynolds explained why Deadpool works best on the periphery of Marvel’s hero teams.

“I think Deadpool works so well appearing with the X-Men and Avengers, but he always needs to stay an outsider,” Reynolds said. “His ultimate dream is to be accepted and appreciated. But he can’t be accepted. His coping mechanism of deflecting shame through humor works only when used to pave over his many inadequacies. If and when he does become an Avenger or X-Man, we’re at the end of his journey.”

This perspective comes as Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige discusses future plans for the character.

“The plans with Deadpool and Wolverine will always be the same: we’re always wondering where we can fit them in, and how quickly,” Feige told Omelete at Disney’s D23 Brazil event in November.

Reynolds’ stance on Deadpool’s position within the MCU stems from deep character understanding developed over three films. The latest installment became the highest-grossing live-action film of 2024, featuring surprise appearances from Wesley Snipes, Jennifer Garner, Chris Evans, and Channing Tatum.

The success marks a significant milestone in Reynolds’ journey with the character. After the disappointment of 2011’s Green Lantern, Reynolds took control of Deadpool’s destiny, helping transform a modest $68-million budget into a groundbreaking R-rated superhero franchise.

“If I win, great. If I lose, I get to also feel like I was the architect of my own demise,” Reynolds told THR about his decision to become a producer.

Looking ahead, Reynolds suggests that future Deadpool appearances might shift away from solo adventures.

“I have some pitches and ideas, but none of them center on Deadpool,” he revealed. “He is a great supporting or ensemble player. And I would always want Deadpool and Wolverine to be paired in some way. Centering Deadpool works best if you take everything away from him and put his back against the wall. I can’t really do that again. A fourth time feels a little iterative and redundant. That doesn’t mean sacrificing fun. There is still an arc for Deadpool which is fulfilling and powerful.”

This approach aligns with Marvel’s broader plans for mutant integration into the MCU. Feige noted that the X-Men would be “an important part” of the franchise’s future, particularly following 2027’s Avengers: Secret Wars.

“When we were preparing for Avengers: Endgame years ago, it was a matter of getting to the grand finale of our narrative, and then we had to start all over again after that,” Feige explained to Omelete. “This time, heading into Secret Wars, we already know very well what the story is going to be up until then and after that. The X-Men are an important part of that future.”

When asked about potential appearances in upcoming Avengers films, Reynolds maintained discretion, telling Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast, “I’m not even being cagey. We’ll see what happens there.”