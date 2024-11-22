Deadpool vs. Spider-Man Spills Pools of Blood in Marvel Crossover

Deadpool is coming back from the dead to kill Spider-Man. Despite starring in the billion-dollar Deadpool & Wolverine over the summer, Deadpool died at the hands of new villain Death Grip in September’s Deadpool #6. Marvel has already announced the regenerating degenerate would regenerate in Deadpool #10 in January, with the old Deadpool joining forces with the new Deadpool: Wade’s daughter, Ellie Camacho. The dad and daughter duo behind Deadpool & Daughters will then have their first joint mission: taking out the vampire Spider-Man, Miles Morales.

Marvel Comics has announced Pools of Blood, a four-issue crossover between writer Cody Ziglar’s current runs on Deadpool and Miles Morales: Spider-Man. Miles met (and briefly fought) the Taskmaster-trained Ellie in a bonus story in the pages of Miles Morales: Spider-Man #25 in October, which also saw the currently vampiric Miles suit up in a new Vibranium Spider-Man suit from Black Panther to help treat his condition.

Miles will need it to survive double Deadpools when Pools of Blood spills out into Deadpool #11-12 and Miles Morales: Spider-Man #30-31 in February and March.

“Anyone who knows me knows how much esteem I hold for Miles and the Deadpools,” Ziglar shared. “Which is why I’m so excited to write a crossover that lets them all interact! Ellie is new to the super hero scene so having her interact with someone else who’s picked up a mantle was so fun to write.”

Deadpool #11: Pools of Blood Part One

It all begins in Deadpool #11 where Deadpool & Daughter embark on their first major job: TO TAKE OUT SPIDER-MAN! It’s a dirty job, but someone’s got to do it. Or, at least they do if they want to get paid. And the events of recent issues have put them in quite a pickle!



Written by Cody Ziglar with art by Andrea Di Vito and cover by Taurin Clarke

On sale: Feb. 12, 2025

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #30: Pools of Blood Part Two

“Pools of Blood” continues in Miles Morales: Spider-Man #30! Spider-Man is back in Brooklyn – only to find himself right in the crosshairs of DEADPOOL…BOTH Deadpools! Wade Wilson has gone too far this time…and messed with the WRONG Spider-Man. How far will Wade go to collect on this contract, and who is really behind this job?! Whoever it is, it can’t be good for Deadpool OR Miles Morales!

Written by Cody Ziglar with art by Luigi Zagaria and cover by Federio Vicentini

On sale: Feb. 19, 2025

Deadpool #12: Pools of Blood Part Three

It doesn’t matter who wins this fight, some bad #$%& is still going to happen! See what we mean in Deadpool #12. Wade’s only hope is to knock out Miles. Ellie is having second thoughts. But can the Deadpools and their business survive without this win? Not if Agent Gao has anything to say about it!

Written by Cody Ziglar with art by Andrea Di Vito and cover by Taurin Clarke

On sale: March 12, 2025

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #31: Pools of Blood Part Four

As “Pools of Blood” concludes in Miles Morales: Spider-Man #31, the enemy of Spider-Man’s enemy is…DEADPOOL? But first, Spidey and the Deadpools have a score to settle. Should Miles Morales survive THIS fight…he’ll have to face the terrifying threat pulling all these strings!

Written by Cody Ziglar with art by Luigi Zagaria and cover by Federio Vicentini

On sale: March 19, 2025

Also in 2025: Deadpool and Wolverine will reunite in Deadpool/Wolverine #1, the first in a new ongoing series by writer Benjamin Percy (Wolverine) and artist Joshua Cassara (X-Force) before Wade and Logan join the deadliest X-team ever in Weapon X-Men by Joe Casey (X-Men) and artist ChrisCross (Captain Marvel).







