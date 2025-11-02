3 Stephen King Movies Are Dominating HBO Max After Welcome To Derry’s Release (& He Called One A “Train Wreck”)

IT: Welcome To Derry has officially dropped its first two episodes, and so far, the show has been lauded as both terrifying and stunning. Welcome To Derry gives fans a deep dive into lore that was specifically created for IT: Chapter 2, focusing on the inclusion of Indigenous American lore and the rituals used to keep the monster away as it spotlights the fictional cursed town of Derry, Maine decades before the events of It and its sequel, It: Chapter 2.

With the first two episodes of Welcome to Derry being a hit, it’s no surprise that the show’s predecessors, IT and IT: Chapter 2, have landed themselves a spot on HBO’s Top 10 Streaming list from FlixPatrol. What’s actually surprising, though, is that Stephen King’s Dreamcatcher, a movie that famously sucks, has also found a spot on that same list. King has publicly said that he doesn’t like the book, stating, “I was using a lot of Oxycontin for pain. And I couldn’t work on a computer back then because it hurt too much to sit in that position. So, I wrote the whole thing in longhand. And I was pretty stoned when I wrote it because of the Oxy, and that’s another book that shows the drugs at work… I don’t like Dreamcatcher very much.”

Dreamcatcher Absolutely Loses The Plot

Dreamcatcher, which debuted in 2003 and sits at a whopping 27% on Rotten Tomatoes, follows four men named Jonesy, Beaver, Pete, and Henry as they go on an annual hunting trip in Maine. As children, the boys saved a young man with disabilities from a group of bullies. After this event, they all acquired telepathic powers, which they refer to as “the line.” Things obviously go downhill from there, some predictably, and others involving two words we never anticipated stringing together: sh*t weasels. Reviews for the film are exactly what you think they’d be, with one critic saying, “Dreamcatcher is unspeakably bad — and shockingly so — considering that it’s an adaptation of a Stephen King novel, from the director of The Big Chill (Lawrence Kasdan) and the writer of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (William Goldman).”

When asked during an interview with Time about any attempts to maintain control over his projects that are adapted to film and television, King said, “I’d go crazy. I don’t try to maintain quality control. Except I try to get good people involved. The thing is, when you put together a script, a director, and all the other variables, you never really know what’s going to come out.” He elaborated on that point, saying, “That doesn’t mean you’re going to have the occasional thing that’s just a train wreck like Dreamcatcher, because that happens, right?”

What do you think? Is Dreamcatcher worthy of a top ten streaming spot? Let us know in the comments, and don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other fans think.