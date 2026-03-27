Fox McCloud Actor in Super Mario Galaxy Movie Officially Confirmed (& It’s Perfect)

The actor voicing Star Fox‘s Fox McCloud in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has officially been revealed, just one day after it was even confirmed he’d be in the movie. The character debuted 33 years ago and has since led the Star Fox franchise through multiple video games, becoming a Nintendo fan favorite in the process, but the Mario sequel will mark Fox’s movie debut.

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That reveal itself was a nice surprise, but it gets even better with the casting. None other than Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell will be the one to voice Fox McCloud in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. The actor posted a video on his Instagram page to break the news, and did so in style as he made his way through theater seats and character posters before unveiling himself as Fox, accompanied by the Mario music. Check out the video below:

Glen Powell Is The Obvious Choice For Fox McCloud

Images via Universal/Paramount

A cool demeanour. A confident smirk. A slightly cocky attitude, but nonetheless likable. A hotshot pilot whose skills can get him out of trouble, and who you know will come through for his squad when it matters. Am I talking about Fox McCloud, or Powell’s Top Gun: Maverick character, Jake “Hangman” Seresin? There are some very clear similarities between the two, and that makes the casting an easy, obvious, and ultimately rather perfect choice (though, of course, how he approaches the voice remains to be heard).

Powell isn’t a complete stranger to animated movies, having voiced Bostick in Richard Linklater’s rotoscoped Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood (which is well worth a watch, incidentally), and that also keeps in with the space theme. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie promises to take things intergalactic, and so the addition of Fox already made a lot of sense. Having Powell be the one to bring the character to the big screen just makes it an even better decision.

He should mesh wonderfully with the character, has the kind of voice that can make him distinct, and he’ll likely be bringing a lot of cool, charisma, and humor to the part. The casting is worth getting excited about, and given he’s done a video to announce it, should mean a decent-sized role in things that will endear him to audiences old and new.

This also fits with the idea that Fox McCloud’s inclusion is setting up something even bigger. There’s speculation that Nintendo is planning a Super Smash Bros. movie and, while unconfirmed, Fox does fit with that since he’s in those video games. And if it did want to make that movie, or even, eventually, do a Star Fox project, having an actor of Powell’s stature involved would certainly help. The voice cast of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is already pretty stacked, with the likes of Donald Glover as Yoshi and Brie Larson as Rosalina among the new additions, and Powell’s casting just adds to the fun.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will hit theaters on April 1st, 2026.

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