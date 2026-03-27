Every MCU Spider-Man Costume, Ranked From Worst to Best

Throughout his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far, Spider-Man has sported a few different looks. Spider-Man’s first appearance in the movies of the MCU came eight years into the franchise’s life, with Tom Holland’s debut in the role coming as part of Captain America: Civil War‘s ensemble cast in 2016. Since then, Holland has reprised the role in three solo movies, as well as two major Avengers films, with his next solo outing set to release in summer 2026. Over that time, Spider-Man has been shown wearing a few different costumes in the MCU, though some were far cooler than others.

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Some of Spider-Man’s movie costumes have been comics-accurate, while others have been more innovative designs created specifically to fit within the character’s MCU story. In his tenure in the franchise, Spider-Man has sported technologically advanced costumes as well as far more basic suits, each and every one of them adding something new to the hero’s MCU aesthetic. Here is every distinct costume Spider-Man has worn in the MCU so far, ranked from worst to best.

10) Homemade Costume

By far the worst look sported by the MCU’s Spider-Man is his first homemade costume. Primarily seen in Spider-Man: Homecoming, most notably when Tony Stark temporarily confiscates the high-tech Stark suit he was gifted in Civil War, this is the costume made by Peter Parker to conceal his identity in his early forays into crime-fighting. It’s a low-budget look that even Spider-Man’s supporting characters make fun of, making it by far the worst Spider-Man costume in the MCU.

9) Red & Black Costume

It’s difficult to place Spider-Man’s red and black MCU suit on this list, largely because its merits are purely subjective. Worn by the hero in the last act of Spider-Man: Far From Home, the red and black costume is similar in design to the hero’s first Stark suit, except with black coloring instead of the traditional blue. It’s not a bad look, but it’s missing some of the key Spider-Man charm, perhaps due to its lack of one of the primary colors associated with the majority of his costumes.

8) New Homemade Suit

Until the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day gives us a better look at the costume, the new homemade suit has only been briefly glimpsed in the MCU, making it hard to judge one way or another. It seems to have been designed to favor comic-accuracy over innovation, but it was shown only fleetingly in the final moments of Spider-Man: No Way Home. It is reminiscent of some of the hero’s most classic costumes, though its definitive placing among Spider-Man’s best and worst MCU suits remains somewhat open for debate.

7) Night Monkey Suit

Another MCU costume that moved away from strict comic-accuracy was the Night Monkey suit, worn by the hero for a brief stint in Spider-Man: Far From Home. Designed to cast doubt on the hero’s identity, the Night Monkey suit is clearly inspired by tactical gear and has a stealthy, armored look that few other Spider-Man suits possess. While it looks pretty cool, it simply doesn’t suit Spider-Man all that much, as it gives off a more sinister air than the MCU’s Spider-Man is capable of conveying.

6) Inside-Out Suit

Another costume worn only briefly by Spider-Man in the MCU was his inside-out suit. While it isn’t actually a completely unique costume, but rather the inside of his vandalized suit from earlier in No Way Home, the stripped-back, technological design is actually pretty eye-catching. He only wears it for a single Spider-Man action scene before swapping it out for another, but it’s memorable for the innovative design and the way in which it was written into the movie. At a glance, it also seems to pay homage to Spider-Man’s black symbiote suit, which earns it at least a few extra points with many Spider-Man fans.

5) Iron Spider Suit

Spider-Man is famously one of the many MCU characters to wear a Stark suit, with the Iron Spider costume being perhaps the most memorable. Best seen during the early battle with Doc Ock in Spider-Man: No Way Home, its red-and-blue design is offset by sleek gold trim and additional spider-like legs. It’s a cool nod to the comic book costume it was clearly inspired by, and is also equipped with cool nanotech that proves pretty handy. While it seems a little overpowered in some ways, it’s one of the coolest-looking Spider-Man suits in the MCU to date.

4) Integrated Suit

During No Way Home‘s final confrontation with the amassed Multiverse villains, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man sports a costume known as the Integrated suit. It comprises elements of the Iron Spider suit with the earlier Stark suit, with a few black touches thrown in for good measure. The result is a combination of the many costumes worn by the MCU iteration of the hero across his solo trilogy, and it’s a bold design that really helps make the hero stand out even when stood with two other Spider-Men.

3) Stark Suit

Of all the costumes worn by the MCU’s live-action Spider-Man, the version he wears throughout most of Spider-Man: Homecoming is Tom Holland’s coolest. Its technologically-advanced touches connect the hero to Tony Stark, thoroughly bringing Spider-Man into the MCU. In color, it’s a combination of the bold red and blue that makes up the hero’s most iconic look, but with enough minor additions to make it feel completely unique. Though some fans disliked the addition of various pieces of Stark tech to Spider-Man’s suit, it remains one of his coolest MCU looks.

2) Tobey Maguire Suit

For many fans of the character, Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man movies are still the gold standard of Marvel adaptations. Tobey Maguire reprised his role from Raimi’s trilogy in No Way Home, bringing his suit from the earlier movies into the franchise. While it may not have been worn by the MCU’s resident version of the hero, Maguire’s Spider-Man costume is excellent. Its pronounced web motif and simple red-and-blue design are classic, and it also gets bonus points for the element of nostalgia it evokes.

1) Andrew Garfield Suit

The best Spider-Man costume in the MCU doesn’t actually belong to one of the franchise’s native characters. Instead, it’s sported by Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man variant, reprising his role from The Amazing Spider-Man movies that preceded Holland’s MCU casting. It boasts all the same positives as Maguire’s costume, but with one minor difference. The addition of white eye-pieces is the perfect final touch, and it makes Garfield’s both the most comic-accurate and best-looking Spider-Man costume to exist in the MCU.

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