3 Years on, a Criminally Underrated Sci-Fi Film Arrives on Netflix & is An Instant Hit

In what feels like a breath of fresh air, a new sci-fi film has broken into Netflix‘s top 10, taking the #9 spot on the platform’s Most Watched list. From Gareth Edwards, the mind behind Rogue One and Godzilla, this movie is not your typical science fiction offering, standing out for its unique plot, masterful performances, and underrated story. How it flew under the radar when it was released in 2023 is beyond us, especially with names like Gemma Chan and John David Washington attached to the project.

Videos by ComicBook.com

An epic sci-fi adventure, The Creator is set during a war between humans and AI-powered robots. The film centers on Joshua (Washington), an ex-special forces agent, as he grieves the disappearance of his wife (Chan). He’s recruited to hunt down and kill a being known as the Creator, the mind behind the advanced AI that has developed a weapon capable of ending not only the war but mankind itself. As Joshua and his team find themselves on the other side of enemy lines, they also discover that the weapon he’s been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child.

It’s What Sci-Fi Dreams Are Made Of

Play video

The Creator boasts a plot that seems to really grasp the core of sci-fi at its most simple; it’s a story of man versus machine, and what it means to be human. And while it has been accused of putting style before substance in some instances, it’s a meticulous and lush film that asks hard questions. Joshua Ryan of FandomWire rates the film 8 out of 10, saying, “The Creator stands on its own through the fantastic performances of its cast, the beautiful cinematography, and Edwards’ clear understanding of what makes for an engrossing science-fiction epic.” And while it does at times rely on beautiful visuals, it’s never solely on those visuals that the story is pushed forward.

Audiences also enjoyed The Creator, giving the film a 75% rating. “I found this to be a meaningful and emotional tale with exceptional visuals, and it doesn’t hurt that the soundtrack is by Hans Zimmer. A stronger plot, however, would’ve made this a modern sci-fi masterpiece. Still, well done if imperfect,” said one viewer, who gave the movie 3.5 out of 5 stars.

Overall, The Creator is a powerful and underrated sci-fi gem, one whose message feels more timely than ever. Do you have a favorite moment from the film? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, and don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other sci-fi fans are saying.