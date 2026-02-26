4 Years Later, This Great Survival Thriller Is Officially a Netflix Success (& TWO Sequels Are Coming)

There is a survival thriller that is thriving right now on Netflix, and it will get a pair of sequels in the near future. Netflix has a slew of extremely different movies right now sitting at the top of its global most-watched ratings. The streaming service has the new Madea movie, Joe’s College Road Trip, in first place over the last week, with well over 10 million views. The Alien prequel, Prometheus, and the two 90s Addams Family movies are also in the top 5, along with the continued strong showing of KPop Demon Hunters, which sits in third place after 36 weeks.

However, sitting right outside the top 10 according to Netflix is the 2022 psychological survival thriller Fall. The movie was the sixth most-watched movie in its first week on the streaming service, with 3.6 million views. The best news is that there are two sequels coming to the surprising survival flick.

Fall Getting a Pair of Sequels After Theatrical Success

Image Courtesy of Lionsgate

Fall is a survival thriller that takes on a growingly popular tendency to make the movie rely on a specific twist ending. It was a similar ending to other recently released movies like 47 Meters Down and even the brilliant classic The Descent. However, this movie stood on its own because its premise was enough to encourage people to pay to see it in IMAX, where the idea of two young women trapped 2,000 feet in the air on a decommissioned TV tower was almost nauseating and perfect for thrill-seeker film fans.

The fact that the movie maintains its intensity on television screens speaks to the filmmaking and acting of the cast, led by Grace Caroline Currey (Shazam!, Annabelle: Creation) and Virginia Gardner (Marvel’s Runaways, Halloween). With an impressive 79% Rotten Tomatoes score, the movie was praised for its minimalist approach, although not everyone was happy with the climactic twist ending.

That said, the film is getting not one but two sequels based on its success. The first sequel was announced in March 2023, and the news that there were two more movies coming was revealed in October 2023. According to the reports, studios want to turn Fall into a franchise. How this works remains to be seen, and if The Descent 2 proved anything, it was that a sequel could fail to live up to the original movie’s twist ending.

Scott Mann, who wrote and directed the original, will produce the sequels, and he signed on to direct the third film. Meanwhile, the Spierig Brothers will direct Fall 2, after their impressive success with the 2014 sci-fi thriller Predestination and the 2017 horror sequel, Jigsaw. They last directed the Helen Mirren gothic horror movie Winchester in 2018. This sequel will also feature a brand-new cast, making it sound like a new story and not a continuation of the first film’s main character’s journey.

The synopsis for the sequel reads: “Overwhelmed by her sister Hunter’s death, Jax (Slater) connects with Luce (Thomas), Hunter’s fearless friend. To heal, they attempt the infamous plank walk of Mount Kwan in Thailand. After a sudden rockslide leaves them stranded on a fragile plank 3000 feet in the air, Jax must confront her deepest fears and fight for survival to find closure.” It sounds like the vertigo-inducing idea of being stuck in the air is how the movie connects to Fall.

