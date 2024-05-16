Fall Sequel Scores Jigsaw Directors

The survival thriller Fall landed in theaters in the summer of 2022, going head to head with a number of franchise blockbusters, and while its initial release might not have been a major success, its arrival on various streaming platforms grew its audience, all of whom were captivated by the dizzying experience. Its modest budget and growing popularity resulted in the announcement that it would be getting two sequels, with Michael and Peter Spierig being announced today as the directors of the next entry. Director and co-writer of the first film Scott Mann has scripted Fall 2 and is set to write and direct Fall 3.

"We're extremely excited to helm the second installment of this franchise and bring to life another nail-biting, vertigo-inducing thrill ride," the Spierig Brothers shared in a statement.

Mann added, "I am so proud to hand over the reins to the Spierigs, two highly respected genre directors whose addition will undoubtedly make this follow-up even more of a must-see experience than we already knew it would be. I can't wait for Flawless to work alongside them, and the rest of our fantastic filmmaking team, to take the Fall franchise to epic new heights."

Per press release, "Acclaimed aficionados in the genre space, Michael and Peter Spierig are best known for Lionsgate's Winchester starring Helen Mirren and Sarah Snook and Jigsaw, the eighth film in the Saw series, one of the most successful franchises ever produced. Additional credits include Daybreakers starring Ethan Hawke and Willem Dafoe, Predestination starring Ethan Hawke and Sarah Snook, and the award-winning zombie film Undead."

"Fall 2 and Fall 3 will bring back original characters from the first film, while also leaving room for new ones to be introduced. The first Fall followed two best friends who climb 2,000 feet to the top of an abandoned radio tower and find themselves stranded with no way down. Their expert climbing skills are put to the test as they desperately fight to survive the elements, a lack of supplies, and vertigo-inducing heights.

"The original film was a surprise runaway critical and commercial success. Certified Fresh, and hitting number one in several countries around the world, the movie drew over $20 million in box office from its original modest $3 million budget and was a major hit overseas, including China where it was nominated as best foreign film for a Golden Rooster, China's version of the Academy Awards. The original film also leveraged the TrueSync technology from Flawless, the leading film technology company pioneering the next generation of entertainment, of which Mann is Co-CEO. TrueSync, a TIME Best Inventions honoree, was used to change expletives spoken in the film by star Virginia Gardner to family-friendly language, which was crucial in securing the film's successful global release."

