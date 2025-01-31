The 7 4K and Blu-ray Releases You Need to Know About in February 2025

Don’t be fooled by what you see in the headlines — physical media is on the rise. Sure, we’re never going to experience another time like the video store era of the ’80s and ’90s, but there’s better and more work being put into physical media right now than we’ve seen in quite a while. As streaming services continue to price subscribers out of interest, studios and boutique media labels are delivering quality, sustainable entertainment that you only have to pay for one time.

All that to say, now is the best time to get back into physical media, especially in the world of 4K. February 2025 is an exceptional month for 4K and Blu-ray releases, with titles pouring in every week from the likes of Disney, Sony, Universal, Lionsgate, Criterion, Arrow Video, Shout Factory, and so many others.

There’s a lot coming this month (and most of it is absolutely worth your money), but we wanted to narrow the field down to just a handful of physical media releases arriving in February that you absolutely need to know about. And don’t worry, each title we’re going to discuss below has a pre-order link for you to easily track down a copy for yourself.

Sick (2022) – February 4th

It’s not often that movies released exclusively on streaming services get a full physical media rollout, and it’s even less common for them to see solid 4K releases. So we need to appreciate and celebrate those occasions when they do actually happen.

Sick is an under-the-radar slasher that debuted as a Peacock original back at the start of 2022. You may not have heard of it, but horror fans are definitely familiar with the creative minds behind it. The film was written by Katelyn Crabb and Kevin Williamson, the latter of which co-created the Scream franchise with Wes Craven and wrote the screenplays for several of the films. He’s also currently directing Scream 7. Director John Hyams helmed episodes of Chucky, Black Summer, and Z Nation.

Scream Factory is behind this 4K release so you know it’s going to be great quality. You can pre-order your copy here.

Wicked (2024) – February 4th

4K releases of brand new films don’t always feel as exciting as remasters or transfers of previously popular films, but there are obviously exceptions to the rule.

One of the biggest movies of last year, Wicked is a massive musical that begs for the kind of quality that only a 4K disc can provide. Between the bold colors and the iconic soundtrack, Wicked is best-suited on a format like 4K that can deliver top tier results all around. Plus, the 4K release from Universal comes packed with great bonus features, the likes of which we don’t see as often anymore. The Wicked 4K includes several deleted and extended scenes, an entire commentary from Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, and the entire sing-along version of the film that was released in theaters at Christmas.

You can pre-order your copy here.

The Nice Guys (2016) – February 11th

This is possibly the most exciting 4K release of February. Yes, it’s a newer movie, but The Nice Guys has spent nearly a decade establishing itself as one of the best movies of the 2010s that got completely overlooked since its initial release. We literally just wrote a whole article about why it’s awesome.

The Nice Guys is an all-time great detective comedy and some of the best work of Shane Black’s career (which is saying a lot). It’s fantastic that the film is finally getting the 4K release it has long deserved.

You can pre-order your copy here.

Nosferatu (2024) – February 18th

Likely even more so than Wicked, Nosferatu is one of those new releases that fans are really going to want to own on 4K. Honestly, Nosferatu feels like one of the only situations in the early part of this year where 4K copies may be in short supply when the release date arrives, similar to what happened with Oppenheimer last year. Don’t expect Nosferatu to be completely sold out everywhere like Oppenheimer‘s 4K was for a couple of months, but it feels like it might be harder to track down than others, at least when it first comes out.

Nosferatu is such a beautifully shot film that revels in its use of darkness and shadows. To get the most out of what Robert Eggers was trying to do with the film’s aesthetic, you’re going to want a disc that can actually use the contrast and tones to its advantage. That’s where the 4K comes in.

Plus, as we saw from the excitement around the sarcophagus popcorn tins, this vampire saga has a ton of appeal to collectors. Nosferatu has a great chance at being one of the strongest studio-backed 4K releases of any new movie last year.

You can pre-order your copy here.

Constantine (2005) – February 18th

Keanu Reeves and Francis Lawrence’s supernatural comic book adaptation was well ahead of its time when it first hit theaters back in 2005. It had some dedicated fans at the time, but the last 20 years have turned Constantine into a true cult classic.

With special effects that — at the time — pushed the limits of what these kinds of movies could do, and a story that helped shape what the superhero/comic book genre would become, Constantine holds a special place in history. It’s surprising that it took this long for the film to get a full 4K restoration (approved by Lawrence and overseen by original colorist Dave Hussey), but what better time than the 20th anniversary of its original release?

You can pre-order your copy here.

Cronos (1993) – February 25th

Speaking of cult classics, it’s about time we got a 4K restoration of the film that launched one of the most unique filmmaking careers in a generation.

Cronos, initially released in 1992, is the very first feature film from Oscar-winning visionary Guillermo del Toro. This new edition is coming from the Criterion Collection, which makes sense as Criterion already released a previous version of Cronos. The physical media staple has been steadily remastering many of its titles for new 4K releases, and Cronos is one of the latest to receive the treatment.

The best part about buying Criterion’s new Cronos 4K is knowing that del Toro was directly involved in the restoration.

You can pre-order your copy here.

The Third Man (1949) – February 25th

Lionsgate recently went deeper into the physical media space with the launch of an entire 4K operation called Lionsgate Limited. The company has its own online storefront and sells the Lionsgate Limited line directly to the physical media fans online, as opposed to going through retailers like Walmart or Amazon.

The Lionsgate Limited line just released highly anticipated 4K restorations of Jackie Brown and both Kill Bill films. February will see the company release a 4K Steelbook of iconic British film The Third Man. The post-war noir, which features an incredible supporting performance from Orson Welles, is often considered one of the very best films to ever come out of the UK. It’s also among the best-looking films released anywhere in the 1940s.

The Third Man got a limited collector’s release overseas, but this Lionsgate Limited edition is the first time it will be available to purchase in the United States. This one is a must, and perhaps the biggest “must-own” 4K release of February.

You can pre-order your copy here.