5 Best Spider-Man Movie Action Scenes

The Spider-Man movies have become one of the most popular film franchises of all time, and now that the character is in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he’s never been more beloved by fans. Since Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man swung into theaters in 2002, audiences have seen multiple portrayals of the web-slinger by three different actors – Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland – each of whom brought a unique dimension to Peter Parker and his web-slinging alter ego. But despite their different portrayals, each actor realized many elements from the source material that are key to Spider-Man, such as his struggles with balancing his superpowers and the responsibilities that come with them, trying to live a normal life while constantly protecting the people of New York City (or the entire universe), and the troubles that come with managing his complicated relationships.

And while the Spider-Man movies have had their share of ups and downs, one thing they’ve all excelled in was delivering spectacular fight sequences. Below are the five best action scenes from the Spider-Man series.

The Three Spideys Fight as a Team – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Rumors abounded about whether or not Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Men would appear next to Tom Holland’s. Luckily, fans got their wishes granted when they not only appeared in the same film together but teamed up to take down a squad of multiversal villains, including Green Goblin, Lizard, Sandman, Electro, and Doctor Octopus. This showdown, taking place on the Statue of Liberty, saw all three Spider-Men use their powers in tandem, swinging and spinning together like high-flying acrobats.

In lesser hands, this team-up could have been little more than gimmicky fan service. But director Jon Watts gave the fight proper narrative stakes, ensuring that each character had a chance to shine amid the chaos.

Spider-Man vs. Electro – The Amazing Spider-Man 2

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 is not particularly beloved by fans, but it does have some cool scenes, including a pretty solid showdown at a substation. Spider-Man’s abilities are pretty useless against someone who controls electricity and whose body is also made up of electricity. Electro easily ragdolls Spider-Man through massive transformers, leaving him quite helpless. Luckily, Gwen Stacy shows up and together they manage to overload Electro’s body with electricity which completely vaporizes him.

This is a visually stunning fight scene filled with some terrific CGI. Electro’s powers are on full display here, and Jamie Foxx delivers a suitably sadistic performance while Andrew Garfield deals out Spidey’s signature quips with aplomb. However, this action gets a few points knocked off for the part when Electro performs a minor-key version of “Itsy Bitsy Spider” with power transformers.

Spider-Man vs. Mysterio’s Illusions – Spider-Man: Far From Home

Spider-Man meets with Nick Fury to share what he knows about Quentin Beck and the malevolent scheme he plans to enact as Mysterio, only for the whole meeting to be nothing more than an elaborate illusion created by Mysterio. But that’s just the start – the kaleidoscopic illusions throw off Spider-Man’s senses, constantly blending between fantasy and reality. The entire time, Mysterio taunts Spider-Man with his failures, even creating a projection of a rotting Iron Man – Peter’s old mentor and friend – with which to torment him. Their final moment together culminates in Mysterio ending his illusions, only to trick Spider-Man into getting hit by a train.

This visually inventive fight scene is the perfect illustration of Mysterio’s abilities to not only cloud Spider-Man’s physical senses but to manipulate him emotionally. You feel every psychological jab Mysterio takes at Spidey even among the psychedelic visuals.

Spider-Man Takes on Green Goblin – Spider-Man

Spider-Man and Green Goblin duke it out in an abandoned building and it’s an absolute slugfest. Green Goblin starts the fight with the upper hand, pounding Spider-Man senselessly, but just when it seems that he’s about to win, Spidey gets a second win and turns the tables, collapsing a brick wall on the villain. However, Green Goblin manages to distract Spider-Man by pretending to be plain old Norman Osborn, just long enough to send his glider into Spider-Man’s back. Luckily, Spider-Man’s enhanced senses kick in just in time, prompting him to leap out of the way as Green Goblin’s glider flies into his chest, killing him.

Director Sam Raimi uses all of his cinematic tricks for this superpowered bout; the frenetic camerawork, energetic editing, and slam-bang fight choreography take this fight scene to the next level.

The OTHER Spider-Man Takes on Green Goblin – Spider-Man: No Way Home

Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin is so malevolently manipulative that he just can’t help taunting and fighting a Spider-Man from another universe. In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Norman Osborn’s Green Goblin persona gradually reemerges and begins taunting Peter Parker in Happy Hogan’s apartment. This results in a massive brawl between the two, slamming each other through walls and building floors. There are fancy fight moves involved in this fight – it’s just fists and feet as Green Goblin taps right into Spider-Man’s anger.

This fight eschews the elaborate CGI typically used in Spider-Man action scenes and relies more heavily on fight choreography, and it works spectacularly well. But as ferocious as this melee is, it never loses its emotional stakes, as we finally see Spider-Man lose control of his emotions brought on by the complications of his life and give in to his anger.

The Spider-Man movies are streaming on Disney+.