7 Horror Movies the New Scary Movie Needs to Roast

Could you imagine seeing Anna Farris play a clumsy character afflicted by the Smile Entity? Or Shawn and Marlan Wayans having a conversation with a dead person thanks to a ghostly mummified hand? Well, you just might be able to see both of those scenarios when Scary Movie 6 is released in 2026. Although plot details are still under wraps, the new Scary Movie will have a treasure trove of movies to pick to spoof. It’s now been over a decade since Scary Movie 5 was released, and in that time there have been some iconic horror movies that are as unforgettable as they are horrifying. But that doesn’t mean they aren’t ripe for some delicious satire.

Scary Movie may have primarily followed very similar story beats as Scream, but it also parodied other horror movie hits such as The Sixth Sense, I Know What You Did Last Summer, and The Blair Witch Project. Those films each included some of the most memorable scary scenes of the late 90s, even though you never see the monster in The Blair Witch Project. Do you remember seeing the “I see dead people” scene from The Sixth Sense for the first time? While it may not be a truly bone-chilling line, it is an iconic quote that is synonymous with the movie. So naturally it was the perfect target for Scary Movie to go after in a hilarious way. With a new crop of instant classic horror movies to roast, the new Scary Movie will have no excuses not to be amazing.

The Smile Franchise

From the twisted mind of filmmaker Parker Finn, the Smile series is a diabolical tale about the dangers of unprocessed trauma. Smile and Smile 2 each tell the story of a tragic chain of events that seems almost impossible to break. The films follow a collection of characters who have all unfortunately witnessed a brutal death right in front of their eyes. But they soon learn that seeing a blood-soaked death is only just the beginning of their nightmare. Accompanied by each death is a demon only known as the Smile Entity. While the origin of the Smile Entity still remains unknown, its objective is quite clear. It only wants to cause as much grief as possible.

You might remember Smile’s viral marketing campaign in 2022. Paid actors were placed at various sporting events and were simply tasked with letting out a deranged smile for the cameras as they sat and watched the game. It was almost as hilarious as it was off-putting, which could also be said about each of the Smile movies. The new Scary Movie could very easily pull off the unsettling visual of a few characters sporting a dreadful smile. Just the look of a creepy smile is enough to draw a few nervous laughs. Add in the creative minds of The Wayans Family and we could be looking at comedic gold.

Hereditary

If you’ve seen any one of Ari Aster’s films, then you know the guy has a filmmaking talent for going from zero to sixty in the blink of an eye. Hereditary follows the tragic exploits of the Graham family, who are forced to grieve not one, but two family members in a very short amount of time. If that isn’t troubling enough, an insidious cult wishes to tear the family apart in order to complete an ancient ritual meant to manifest the return of Paimon.

There are almost too many horror elements in Hereditary that are so over the top that you can’t help but laugh a bit; but that’s not to say that the movie isn’t a certified horror classic. It’s just that Aster enjoys exploring the most surreal elements in all of his films, and that usually makes for some entertaining films. Decapitations, cults who also enjoy arts and crafts, and of course floating headless bodies. Any one of these things would be right at home in a Scary Movie entry. Maybe roasting Hereditary could be cathartic for the stars of Scary Movie. After all, Toni Colette says that Hereditary was actually really healthy for her.

Oddity

With just two feature-length films under his belt, Damian Mc Carthy has still left quite an impression on horror fans. Following up his criminally underrated debut film, Caveat, Mc Carthy dropped Oddity, a horror film that brings an equal amount of dread and weirdness. The film follows Darcy Odello (Gwilym Lee), a blind medium and shopkeeper who still grieves the death of her twin sister, who was murdered just one year earlier. Equipped with her clairvoyant abilities and a mysterious wooden chest, Darcy arrives at her late sister’s home and attempts to discover the truth behind the events that led to her death.

While not officially listed as a character in the film, the creepy wooden man that dwells within the mysterious chest is the star of the show. It is impossible to take your eyes away from the figure, especially since it seemingly has a mind of its own. The wooden man is undoubtedly spooky, but you can’t deny the comedic side to it as well. Nobody wants to be stalked by a possessed wooden man in the middle of the night, yet it seems like a problem that could easily be handled with a few well placed candles. Throw the wooden man into the new Scary Movie and comedy sparks will definitely fly.

Longlegs

Out of all of the movies on this list, Longlegs is the film that should almost be required to be parodied in Scary Movie 6. There’s almost too many elements in the film that would translate perfectly in the Scary Movie franchise. Directed by Oz Perkins, Longlegs follows FBI Agent Lee Harker (Maika Monroe) as she pursues a sadistic serial killer who manages to kill his victims without even lifting a finger. As Harker gets closer and closer to her target, she soon realizes that she just might have a connection to the serial killer that not only threatens her investigation, but puts her own life in jeopardy.

Although marketed as a pulse-pounding horror, Longlegs has some outlandish concepts that are just waiting to be roasted by the new Scary Movie. The idea of a mind-controlling doll that leads to family annihilation is almost too good to pass up in a parody. Not to be outdone, Nicolas Cage thrives in any role where he can let go and ham it up, and Longlegs is no exception. But that also means that his characters are dripping with surrealism and pure energy. Scary Movie 6 would be smart to try and capture that same energy. The only question would be, who can you cast to replicate Cage’s infectious energy?

Talk to Me

From The Others to Ouija, there are countless films that explore the concept of chatting with the other side, but not many films have been done quite like Talk to Me. The movie follows a group of teenagers who discover how to conjure spirits with a bizarre embalmed hand. After their first taste, they all become hooked on the breathtaking rush and euphoric feeling. But when Mia (Sophia Wilde) talks to who she thinks is her late mother, she opens the door to some terrifying supernatural forces that set their sights on destroying her.

Talk to Me took a simple concept and ran with it. While it is nothing groundbreaking, the film is packed with a sense of dread that permeates every scene. With that said, the fact that a mummified hand is the key to talking to the other side unleashes a world of hilarious possibilities when dropped inside the world of Scary Movie. Just think of the gags that they will be able to pull off. Characters who use the mummified hand will be able to have a conversation with any recently deceased person. There are so many good jokes that are available to the new Scary Movie team.

Skinamarink

There are slow burn movies, and there is Skinamarink. As one of the most polarizing movies of the last 25 years, Skinamarink pushed the limits of horror cinema. Either you love the movie’s avant-garde style of minimalistic filmmaking or you absolutely hate the glacial pacing and obscured visuals of room corners and hallway doors. Skinamarink tells the story of two young siblings who wake up in the middle of the night to find their father is missing. On top of that, all of the windows and doors in their home have suddenly vanished. Now trapped inside their home, the children must attempt to survive as they fight off isolation and despair.

If you put any two characters from the Scary Movie franchise inside the Skinamarink house, there is an absolute guarantee that comedic mayhem will shortly ensue. You can almost be certain that chunks of drywall will be ripped apart within minutes. If there aren’t any doors or windows left, there’s about to be some really quick. Then again, if you wanted some much needed peace and relaxation, a truly isolated and dark house might just be what the doctor ordered. No outside world stress or responsibilities to weigh you down. No annoying next door neighbors. Just some TV and a lower electricity bill. A millennial’s dream.

Barbarian

If you ever booked an Airbnb, then you’ve probably had that little voice in the back of your head that tells you that you’re being watched. Filmmaker Zach Cregger took that fear and capitalized on it in his 2022 hit, Barbarian. The film follows Tess (Georgina Campbell), young woman who discovers the rental home she booked is already occupied by Keith, (Bill Skarsgård), a complete stranger. After some convincing and against her better judgment, Tess decides to spend the night in the house with Keith, but they both soon learn there’s a lot more to fear inside the home than a double booking.

Barbarian is a film that plays with the viewer’s expectations and never gives in. With that said, there is so much potential for the new Scary Movie to spoof Barbarian that it’s not even funny. Whether it’s the endless series of caverns underneath the home or the giant and overprotective mutated woman that guards them. Barbarian is already a movie that expertly skirts the line of a horror comedy, so it makes perfect sense for Scary Movie 6 to take inspiration from one of the most surprising films of 2022.

