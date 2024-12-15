Scary Movie 6 Release Window Revealed

The Scary Movie franchise is back in the hands of the Wayans family, and fans of the beloved comedy series now have an idea of when they’ll be able to see its theatrical return. News broke back in October that original franchise creators Keenen Ivory Wayans, Shawn Wayans, and Marlon Wayans are all reuniting to write and produce Scary Movie 6. That initial report indicated that Miramax would kick off production in 2025, with a full theatrical release planned through Paramount, but there wasn’t any indication as to when the film would actually be released.

As it stands now, the goal appears to be for Scary Movie 6 to hit theaters in 2026. Marlon Wayans recently appeared on Big Boy TV, where he revealed that the film would be coming out sometime in 2026, but he didn’t have any concrete date information to share.

That lines up with the news of a 2025 production start date for Scary Movie 6, leaving things wide open for a 2026 release. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the new Scary Movie installment arrive in July of that year, keeping with the theme of taking the franchise back to its roots.

The first two Scary Movie installments were released on the first weekend of July. It’s important to remember that those were the two entries in the franchise that actually came from the Wayans’. It wasn’t until Scary Movie 3, which had little involvement from the Wayans family, that the franchise left July. Scary Movie 3 was released on October, while the fourth and fifth installments both received April releases.

“We are thrilled to reunite Scary Movie with the Wayans brothers, the brilliant creators behind the beloved franchise,” Miramax boss Jonathan Glickman said when the film was first announced. “The timing is perfect to bring back the series to the big screen and we’re lucky to have Keenen, Marlon and Shawn’s unique comedic vision bringing it to audiences around the world.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to be a part of the new Scary Movie and work with each other again,” added Keenen, Shawn, and Marlon. “This is a franchise we created more than 20 years ago. We remember people laughing in the aisles and hope to see that happen again. We look forward to working with Jonathan Glickman and his team at the new Miramax to bring these laughs to theaters, where they belong. It’s a double reunion.”