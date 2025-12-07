8 Years On, Paramount+ Users Have Made An Underrated Sci-Fi Starring Matt Damon A Hit Again

An underrated, surprisingly existential sci-fi has secured a spot in Paramount+’s top 10, bringing in some serious viewership numbers for the streamer. While it’s by no means a great movie, it certainly has its emotional high points while asking questions about capitalism and consumerism, and is a decent way to kill some time.

Downsizing, starring Matt Damon, Kristin Wiig, and Christoph Waltz, centers on Paul Safranek (Damon), a mild-mannered therapist, and his wife, Audrey (Wiig), who decide to undergo a process that will be nothing short of life-changing: one in which scientists shrink people down to miniature size so that they can begin a new life in a small community. It’s an irreversible process, and therefore a total commitment to cut down on the consumption of natural resources. Audrey backs out at the last moment, leaving Paul to get to know his new community on his own. And after signing divorce papers with a pen that is comically too large for his tiny body, he soon learn that this new life comes with its own set of issues. Critics and audience members alike weren’t particularly impressed with Downsizing, but it certainly has its charms.

Downsizing Was Underrated And Deserved Less Cynicism

“Downsizing thinks it has big ideas, but artistically and intellectually, it’s as small as its protagonists,” says critic Dan Schnidel of Vague Visages. But Chris Sawin of Reel Rundown disagrees, giving the film 3.5 out of 5 stars and saying, “Downsizing gets increasingly more devastating as it inches through its 135-minute duration, but reminds you that being human and compassionate has nothing to do with how big you are.”

Speaking with Variety about why he made this movie, Alexander Payne referenced Invasion of the Body Snatchers as inspiration for the film, and said, “I liked the idea of trying to solve the world’s greatest problem through something as preposterous as miniaturization. But when you think about it, there’s no better solution. If we are going down—and it sure looks that way—what are we supposed to do? Colonize another planet? Allow plague, food riots, starvation, and natural disaster to just kill us all off?”

Downsizing is not a perfect movie, but it is timely, and the moments that shine really shine, definitely making it worthy of a watch.

