A Christmas Story Sequel Adds More Original Cast Members

The upcoming sequel to A Christmas Story will have some more familiar faces when it eventually hits HBO Max. Tuesday, Warner Brothers and Legendary announced that four actors will be reprising their roles the second time around—Ian Petrella, who plays Ralphie’s little brother Randy, Zack Ward (Scut Farkus), Scott Schwartz (Flick), and RD Robb (Schwartz).

The quartet will join Peter Billingsley in the flick, who was announced at the same time the project was first revealed. The follow-up will show an adult Ralphie as he returns to his childhood home so his kids can have a “magical Christmas,” just like the one he had growing up in the movie.

A working synopsis provided by Deadline says “Ralphie reconnects with childhood friends, reconciles the passing of his Old Man, and sows the seeds for the origins of the beloved holiday classic.”

Billingsley is producing the project with his filmmaker partner Vince Vaughn through their Wild West picture Show banner. Nick Schenk wrote the script from which Clay Kaytis will direct. Cale Boyter and Jay Ashenfelter are moving the project along at Legendary. While most of the actors have moved along with other roles throughout the years, this will mark Petrella’s first return since his previous A Christmas Story role.

First leased in 1983, A Christmas Story grossed nearly grossed $70 million at the box office against a reported production budget of $3 million. Since then, it’s become a classic amongst movie watchers in the holiday season, with the likes of TBS holding 24-hour movie marathons on Christmas that show the movie around the clock.

Based on the humorous writings of author Jean Shepherd, A Christmas Story follows the wintry exploits of youngster Ralphie Parker (Peter Billingsley), who spends most of his time dodging a bully (Zack Ward) and dreaming of his ideal Christmas gift, a “Red Ryder air rifle.” Frequently at odds with his cranky dad (Darren McGavin) but comforted by his doting mother (Melinda Dillon), Ralphie struggles to make it to Christmas Day with his glasses and his hopes intact.