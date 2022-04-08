A Goofy Movie Turned 27 Years Old Today And Fans Are Emotional

A Goofy Movie fans are standing out and shouting out loud because the beloved Disney movie turns 27 today. On Twitter, people are sharing their fond memories of the Goof family road trip. A lot of chatter on social media relates to the soundtrack and it’s impact on different corners of the Disney fandom. It’s hard to argue that there is a more beloved “non tentpole franchise’ movie in the company’s catalog for Millenial audiences. Check out some of the best posts about A Goofy Movie down below!

“Goofy’s always been a fantastically popular character but putting him in the role of a caring father and the relationship between he and Max, it relates to a lot of people,” voice actor Bill Farmer explained. “I mean, I certainly thought my dad was Goofy from time to time and I think my son thinks that I’m goofy in more ways than one.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/DisneyAPromos/status/1512070428025520136?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“And now its been long enough I think fathers are showing their sons this movie and they’re bonding over it,” he continued. “A lot of people tell me ‘Oh, I couldn’t talk to my dad ’til I saw this movie and now it’s our movie to get together and watch together and it brings families together and that’s kinda’ a cool thing.”

Do you love A Goofy Movie? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

An delightful scene

https://twitter.com/BrotherHQ/status/1512112214550798366?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

So dope

https://twitter.com/KhleoThomas/status/1512124474828546066?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Can you believe it?

https://twitter.com/notgwendalupe/status/1511869529369894920?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Makes so much sense

https://twitter.com/dumbdotcomm/status/1512084978246422534?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Makes

Let’s get it

https://twitter.com/NaylaKodiak/status/1512117984042442758?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Official post

https://twitter.com/Disney/status/1512114172397563907?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Let’s dance

https://twitter.com/DisneyD23/status/1512114747876859923?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

This is AMAZING