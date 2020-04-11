Goofy Movie Fans Stand Out With Disney’s Giant Watch Party

A Goofy Movie fans had their moment in the sun when the film celebrated it’s 25th Anniversary. DuckTales brought Goofy and Max back into the mix on Disney TV, but things got really exciting on social media Friday. The celebration got rolling during the afternoon and kept going until the evening. The Powerline concert is the centerpiece of the movie, but the people stood out with their thoughts on the film. D23 had to cancel the physical events planned for this week. But, the power of streaming is downright magical, so the party doesn’t stop no matter what’s going on. The hashtag #D23GoofyMovie was trending in a major way today.

Disney’s social media channels have been filled with GIFs from the film and people are connecting over the classic. D23 rolled the red carpet out for the festivities in a major way. It’s hard to believe that it’s been 25 years since A Goofy Movie premiered in theaters The watch party drew people from all over looking for something to do on Friday night. There were never-before-heard stories aplenty before the viewing got rolling. So many stars from the movie signed on to give the fans a show, and users loved hearing about the Disney film:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Back when the Open Roadshow was announced, fans were psyched to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the film. Now, with COVID-19 in effect, they had to move all of the events to streaming. From the sounds of things on the web right now, this one would have to be considered a success. The tweets are flying in and memories are in the air as fans of a certain age remember their childhoods.

“Due to the recent temporary closures of several movie theater chains as well as The Walt Disney Family Museum, we are canceling the upcoming D23 A Goofy Movie 25th – On the Open Roadshow events. We are reaching out directly to those guests scheduled to attend and will be issuing full refunds to those members who purchased tickets. Please visit D23.com/events for other D23 event updates.”

Do you love A Goofy Movie? Is it something to watch while you’re staying safe at home? Let us know in the comments!

This is just nice

I constantly run into people who express their thanks and admiration for the film. It is honestly overwhelming and humbling. You are all responsible for making this film a Disney favorite. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. #D23GoofyMovie pic.twitter.com/fUWYzmBz4N — Kevin Lima (@GoofyMovieDir) April 11, 2020

So sick

After completing preproduction in Burbank, CA, some of us packed up and moved to Paris for a year as the film made its way through production. This photo is from that time – me, Catherine Rascon (assistant editor) and Greg Perler, the film’s editor. #D23GoofyMovie pic.twitter.com/hKau2sYsS0 — Kevin Lima (@GoofyMovieDir) April 11, 2020

Anyone got these?

There was very little merchandise made for the film’s release. Here’s some of it… #D23GoofyMovie pic.twitter.com/ZorlADmPTw — Kevin Lima (@GoofyMovieDir) April 11, 2020

Everyone loves to talk about this one

Recently I did a podcast about A GOOFY MOVIE with Jason Marsden and we discovered that we share a most favorite scene in the movie. To me it’s remarkable that we were able to add so many new layers of emotion to a character that’s been around for as long as Goofy. #D23GoofyMovie pic.twitter.com/PbGf50iWWf — Kevin Lima (@GoofyMovieDir) April 11, 2020

GOAT

I’m so honored to be a part of this movie, I hope it brought a smile to your face during these tough times. It brought back great memories and I am so thankful to all of you. Stay safe and healthy! #D23GoofyMovie #AGoofyMovie — Bill Farmer (@GoofyBill) April 11, 2020

Good eye!

That shot on the rollercoaster was one of Goofy’s photographs in Ducktales. #D23GoofyMovie pic.twitter.com/zHbpzDxIeh — Patricia Carrillo (@MsCarrillo92) April 11, 2020

Every time…

Still brings tears to my eyes. Every time. 😢 #D23GoofyMovie pic.twitter.com/2bogDQ1Qvf — Patricia Freyre (@disneyfreak1978) April 11, 2020

Same here

Joined in on the #D23GoofyMovie watch party today for my self-care day. It was a lot of fun to see Kevin Lima and Bill Farmer share facts and memories about making the film. 😀 Love this movie so much! — Jordan Rudolph (@jemrudolph) April 11, 2020

So much love

This was so great! Thank you so much @DisneyD23 for hosting this watch party. Can’t believe it’s been 25 years 🥺🥰. I will forever love this movie!! #D23GoofyMovie pic.twitter.com/6LxmqoT4BD — Dima (@dima_dozendos) April 11, 2020

But really though

Look at that sweet lovable face. How can anyone not love Goofy? #AGoofyMovie #D23GoofyMovie pic.twitter.com/mspXkTFatK — Mar Villegas (@marvdory123) April 11, 2020

Can confirm.

Great question

WHY in the name of the GOOD MAN GOOFY is the lighting direction in EVERY shot of this movie so PROFOUND and GORGEOUS



WHO IS THE GENIUS BEHIND THESE CONCEPTS. #D23GoofyMovie pic.twitter.com/smUdhzvG7z — “Hi, hello! I am Hector, the Well-Endowed.” (@SpaceshipYoshi) April 11, 2020

B I N G O

Blackout B I N G O! Time to celebrate with some Powerline ⚡️ And i2i #D23GoofyMovie pic.twitter.com/hnYoPoRFn4 — Antoinette Sims (@wildview16) April 11, 2020

Real tears

Childhood nightmares

I had nightmares about this sort of thing as a kid. Truly horrifying imagery. #D23GoofyMovie pic.twitter.com/HT2sCpE4yN — “Hi, hello! I am Hector, the Well-Endowed.” (@SpaceshipYoshi) April 11, 2020

Setting the record straight

POWERLINE! It’s often been rumored that Powerline is Bobby Brown. Honestly, he was conceived as a combination of Prince, Michael Jackson and yes, Bobby Brown. #D23GoofyMovie pic.twitter.com/EkNNqGhw2n — Kevin Lima (@GoofyMovieDir) April 11, 2020

WOW. never noticed!

Mickey isn’t the only familiar face hidden in this movie—Among the stuffed animals are plushes that resemble Simba and Bambi! #D23GoofyMovie pic.twitter.com/IUMbpnsq9F — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) April 11, 2020

Now I’m hungry