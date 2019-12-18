A Quiet Place Part II Poster Released

One of last last year’s biggest susprise hits was A Quiet Place, which followed the Abbot family as they attempted to survive in a world where silence is your only friend. Now the Abbott family is back in the anticpated sequel, and we have the first look at the new poster from A Quiet Place Part II. The new poster features Evelyn, Marcus, and Regan as they venture past the sand path and out of the forest towards what appears to be a rundown town, and we imagine they won’t exactly love what they find there. You can check out the new poster below.

If you’ve seen the first film, you know what happened to John Krasinski’s Lee Abbott, and that’s why he’s not featured in the sequel. That said, like the first film Krasinski is writing and directing the sequel, and we cannot wait to see how the Abbott family overcomes the odds onmce more.

The synopsis also teases threats beyond the creatures this time around, though we don’t know what those could be. Is it just human threats in this dilapidated old town, or a mutanted form of the aliens, or something else entirely? We’re not sure, but you can check out the synopsis below.

“Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.”

A Quiet Place Part II is directed by John Krasinski, and is exective producced by Allyson Seeger, Joann Perritano, and Aaron Janus. The film is produced by Michael Bay, Andrew Form, Brad Fuller, and Krasinski, and is based on characters created by Bryan Woods and scott Beck. The film stars Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, and Djimon Hounsou.

A Quiet Place Part II releases in 2020.