I Still Want Rian Johnson’s Star Wars Trilogy

Shortly before Star Wars: The Last Jedi hit theaters, Lucasfilm announced writer/director Rian Johnson was writing a new trilogy of Star Wars movies, at least one of which would be helmed by Johnson himself. Given that Johnson’s Last Jedi production was the most drama-free experience Lucasfilm had with making new Star Wars features in the 2010s, it’s no surprise that the studio would be angling to make more movies with him. The Last Jedi becoming 2017’s biggest movie domestically and worldwide by a considerable margin only sealed the deal that Johnson was a new golden boy for Lucasfilm.

Nearly a decade later, there’s been no further movement on these projects. Johnson has become engrossed in the Knives Out world, while Lucasfilm has struggled to figure out what post-2019 Star Wars movies should even look like. Rian Johnson’s trilogy is now in a limbo state with other productions like Taika Waititi’s Star Wars movie. Even with these setbacks, my own personal curiosity over this proposed trilogy hasn’t vanished. I still really really want to see Rian Johnson’s trio of Star Wars movies.

Star Wars Could Use Some Rian Johnson Energy

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is the greatest Star Wars movie for many reasons. Striking imagery and a fascinatingly complicated tone are just two of the bold facets Johnson incorporated into his (to date) single voyage into this galaxy far, far away. There was also an exciting willingness to subvert expectations and go where audiences didn’t expect. Johnson’s works are always thrillingly unpredictable creatures; that’s why he’s so perfect for the murder mystery realm Knives Out occupies. This element of his work gave The Last Jedi real verve, a perfect way to follow up The Force Awakens and its reliance on familiar franchise imagery.

Goodness knows the Star Wars saga could use a jolt of the fresh in its current state. This franchise has become encumbered with fan service to older eras of the saga, particularly when it comes to nodding towards any 2008-2014 animated projects spearheaded by Dave Filoni. The big comeback for Star Wars on the big screen in 2026, meanwhile, will be The Mandalorian & Grogu, an extension of the Disney+ TV program The Mandalorian. Star Wars is currently being suffocated by over-reliance on familiarity.

Who better to shake up that status quo than Rian Johnson, whose proposed trilogy would’ve apparently explored unseen eras and characters in Star Wars mythology? Johnson publicly stated that he wanted this trilogy to challenge people’s perceptions of what Star Wars movies could look like. Now that this saga is captured in a mindset of only giving people what they’re familiar with, that creative goal could be more essential than ever.

Star Wars Could Really Use a Grade-A Filmmaker

For years now, the visual scheme of Star Wars has been defined by Disney+ programs, where (save for Andor) the imagery has been constricted by what can be realized on an ILM StageCraft. This franchise’s visual scheme has also been defined by directors who can’t inject too much of their personal visual idiosyncrasies into a given episode, lest they disrupt the entire show’s aesthetic. Compare that to Johnson’s endlessly energetic Last Jedi filmmaking, which included everything from sparkling renderings of fight scenes to an extended homage to 1927’s Wings.

In the near future, Star Wars has movies planned from Shawn Levy and Dave Filoni, neither of whom is known for delivering striking live-action imagery. Even upcoming Star Wars helmer James Mangold has a mixed track record in terms of visuals (for every Ford v. Ferrari and Logan, he’s delivered a Knight & Day or A Complete Unknown). Star Wars used to be a franchise associated with the grandest of big-screen spectacles. Getting Johnson back in the saddle for these movies could ensure that this franchise once again delivers crisp, beautiful imagery that absolutely dazzles on the big screen.

Johnson not only knows how to make imagery that dazzles the eyes, but he’s also endlessly proficient in crafting great crowd-pleasing cinema. Just look at the finale of the original Knives Out, a spectacular crescendo built on material built up in the preceding movie, not lore from a Cartoon Network show. Better yet, examine the shocking Last Jedi moments, like Snoke’s death or Holdo’s self-sacrifice. Johnson’s a masterful filmmaker in countless areas, but he’s especially grand at delivering the big, satisfying material that defines outstanding moviegoing memories.

Even with only vague details surrounding what his trilogy could look like, it’s high time Rian Johnson returns to save the Star Wars franchise. With his trilogy of Benoit Blanc movies wrapping up, now is the time for this trilogy (first announced eight years ago) to finally come to fruition. Star Wars needs it and Johnson’s talents now more than ever.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now streaming on Disney+.