New ‘A Wrinkle In Time’ Trailer Released

A brand new trailer for Disney‘s latest epic was just released, providing fans with yet another glimpse into the adaptation of Madeleine L’Engle’s classic novel.

The House of Mouse dropped the United Kingdom’s trailer for A Wrinkle in Time on their YouTube page, providing an alternate take of Meg Murry’s (Storm Reid) journey to rescue her father, alongside brother Charles (Deric McCabe) and friend Calvin (Levi Miller).

The highly-anticipated adaptation from director Ava DuVernay is due out in theaters in two short months, being the first major release from the studio in the new year.

We get a new glimpse at Meg and Calvin’s budding relationship and Meg’s remorse over her missing father (Chris Pine), and just when it seems she’s going to give up hope on his return does Mrs. Whatsit (Reese Witherspoon) come into the fold to recruit her in a battle against a great evil.

The movie is the first big-screen adaptation of L’Engle’s book, which is the first in a series known to fas as the Time Quintet. It’s also DuVernay’s biggest production to date, with promise to kick start a brand new franchise for Disney.

The film also stars Oprah Winfrey as Mrs. Which and Mindy Kaling as Mrs. Who alongside Witherspoon’s character, who make up the three celestials who send Meg, Charles, and Calvin on a journey to save Dr. Murry. The journey challenges Meg to “be a warrior,” a tagline that has been prominent in the promotion of the film.

DuVernay previously spoke about why she wanted to direct A Wrinkle in Time.

“I saw so much beauty in it, but also so much meaning,” DuVernay said. “She’s a very radical thinker and she embedded her sense of what society should and could be in this piece, and a lot of it I agree with. And through that, the story of this girl saving the world and being out there in the universe slaying the darkness, it also says a lot about slaying our own dragons.”

A Wrinkle in Time is scheduled to premiere in theaters on March 22nd.