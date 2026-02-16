A Yellowstone Star’s Western Epic Is About To Leave HBO Max

There’s no denying the success of Yellowstone. Taylor Sheridan’s neo-Western drama was a massive hit throughout its five-season run on Paramount Network from 2018 to 2024 and remains one of the most-watched series in recent history. But as fans await the upcoming sequels Marshals and The Madison and other spinoffs, they are running out of time to stream a Yellowstone star’s Western epic on HBO Max.

Kevin Costner’s 2024 epic Western Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 is scheduled to leave HBO Max on February 22nd, meaning fans have less than a week left to stream it. The movie is the first of a planned four-part series directed, co-written, produced by, and starring Costner and chronicles the exploration of the American West throughout a 12-year span in pre- and post-Civil War America. Chapter 1 is set in 1859 and follows a group of characters navigating life in the Midwestern territories as the Civil War divides the country. The movie, which bombed at the box office when it only grossed $38 million against a production budget of roughly $100 million, is the only Horizon installment released so far. Chapter 2 has been filmed but hasn’t been released, and the final two installments are in development.

Kevin Costner’s Horizon: An American Saga Is an Ambitious Slow-Burn With More on the Way

If you prefer the high-stakes, modern soap opera action of the Dutton ranch on Yellowstone, then Horizon: An American Saga probably isn’t the Western for you. The movie plays out more like a sweeping, old-school Western epic that serves as a deliberate, slow-paced preamble to a larger story and focuses heavily on setting up characters and themes. If you’re watching solely for Costner? Well, he doesn’t appear until roughly an hour into the sprawling three-hour movie. And if you’re wanting a fast-paced, easy-to-follow story, then you may want to find something else to watch, because Horizon presents a split-narrative, which feels more like a TV miniseries with many storylines and doesn’t necessarily give much immediate resolution, instead setting things up for the future installments.

However, if you’re looking for something with an authentic, classic Western feel, then Horizon won’t disappoint. The movie doesn’t shy away from presenting the brutal, dangerous nature of the West, and the stunning cinematography that utilizes wide, sweeping shots creates an almost immersive sense of the vast Western landscapes. Costner’s prioritization of historical accuracy also paid off big time with the set designs. Although the film was met with mixed reviews from critics, who only gave it a 51% score on Rotten Tomatoes, it was pretty well-received by general audiences with a 70% audience rating.

Where to Stream Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 After It Leaves HBO Max?

Fans of Costner and Westerns will want to stream Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 while they still can. The movie currently only streams on HBO Max, and it isn’t set to move to a different platform in February. The major streaming services haven’t yet released their March 2026 newsletters, so it’s unclear if the film will reappear on streaming next month. This means that the only guaranteed way to still watch Horizon following its February 22nd HBO Max departure will either be renting it or purchasing it online.

