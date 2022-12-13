65 Trailer Teaser Starring Adam Driver Released

Adam Driver's 65 got a brand new teaser trailer this week. It looks like the sci-fi drama will be getting the full clip tomorrow and fans are pumped to see more. Details about the dinosaur project have been scarce. However, with this week's developments, a larger bit of information has to be on the way. Not too long ago, Sony delivered the news that 65 had been moved up on the company's theatrical slate. Originally, Driver was going to hit the big screen on April 28, 2023. But, now the movie will try its hand at a March 10, 2023 release date. It's a part of the ever-revolving carousel of movie dates as theaters still try to navigate the COVID-19 landscape.

In particular, 65 has had five different release dates. Originally, the sci-fi picture was supposed to roll into movie houses on May 13, 2022. Of course, things had to be pushed to April 29, 2022. Then, April 14, of 2023, before getting deposited a week later before the most recent change in September. So, let's hope that's the end of these moves.

Sam Raimi is producing 65, which should excite a lot of moviegoers after all of his work. Scott Beck wrote the movie and Bryan Woods is in the director's chair for this one. A very brief longline was put out by Sony when the project got announced. "An astronaut who crash lands on a mysterious planet discovers that he is not alone." Driver is also accompanied by some human interaction at some point here with Ariana Greenblatt and Chloe Coleman listed in the cast. Back in 2021, the studio also announced that Danny Elfman was composing the film's score.

In case he needs some extra gear fighting those dinosaurs in space, Driver has some backup. He told BBC Radio 1 that he kept his lightsaber from his Star Wars days in an interview. "I have lots of stuff. I for sure have a helmet -- I have two helmets actually, a lightsaber, I have stuff from The Dead Don't Die. Every movie I try to take [something]," Driver revealed to Ali Plumb. As for why he would keep helmets and what he does with them, Driver joked, "I wear my helmets when I drive, just to confuse people."

Are you excited for the full trailer? Let us know down in the comments!