Adam Driver Sci-Fi Drama 65 Release Date Gets Moved Up

The release date for the Adam Driver starring sci-fi drama 65 has been moved up. On Friday, Sony announced several updates to its theatrical release slate and among them was an update for 65. Now, the film will open in theaters on March 10, 2023. It had previously been scheduled for April 28, 2023. This is the fifth release date update for 65, which had originally been scheduled for May 13, 2022, before subsequent shifts to April 29, 2022, April 14, 2023, and the previously mentioned April 28, 2023.

Produced by Sam Raimi, 65 is written and directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods and is described as a story about "an astronaut who crash lands on a mysterious planet discovers that he is not alone". In addition to Driver, 65 stars Ariana Greenblatt and Chloe Coleman. It was announced in February 2021 that Danny Elfman was composing the film's score.

Of the schedule announcements made by Sony Pictures last Friday, 65 is the only film to have its release date moved up. Sony also announced new release dates for three of its upcoming Marvel movies. Kraven the Hunter is moving from January 13, 2023, to October 6, 2023. Madame Web is moving from October 6, 2023, to February 16, 2024, and a currently untitled Sony/Marvel movie that was previously set for June 7, 2024, has been moved to July 12, 2024. Additionally, Chris Pratt's Garfield also saw a schedule shift, moving from February 16, 2024, to May 24, 2024.

However, it wasn't just scheduling shuffles that Sony announced on Friday. The studio also announced three new films as well. Missing, the next installment in the Searching franchise, was announced for February 24, 2023. Untitled True Haunting was announced for January 6, 2023, and a new Karate Kid movie was announced for June 7, 2024. No details were provided about the Karate Kid film other than describing it as "the return of the original Karate Kid franchise".

"The thing that's been created, there's kind of this Karate Kid Cinematic Universe now where Cobra Kai is, you know, at the center of that and when that day does come in for a landing, there are other areas to draw from," Macchio recently told ComicBook.com. "I mean, whether it's ... Is there a Miyagi origin story? Is there a Cobra Kai prequel before The Karate Kid? Is there spin-offs with some of the young cast of these characters? Who knows? But we're not done as long as we're given the opportunity to really bring it in. As long as it evolves organically, these guys that write the show really have their finger on the pulse of that."

Macchio added, "There's stuff that they wrote in Season 3 that didn't happen until Season 4 'cause there wasn't any more room in Season 3. There's stuff that was in Season 5 that we know we shot that is being held for the future if we get that green light, so there's more to come, we hope."

65 is currently set to open in theaters on March 10, 2023.