Murder Mystery 2 First Look Teases Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston Sequel

In a look ahead at 2023's must-see releases, USA Today gave fans their first look at Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler in Murder Mystery 2. The movie, coming to Netflix in March, is a follow-up to their 2019 movie, which forced a husband-and-wife team to become super sleuths in order to solve a murder on a yacht, with the obvious dangers and ticking clocks that entails. This time, they will be trying to track down a friend Maharajah (Adeel Akhtar), who is kidnapped from his own wedding...but given the "murder" in the title, we're guessing that someone isn't going to make it through the first act.

The first installment featured a stacked cast that also included Gemma Arterton, Luke Evans, John Kani, and Terrence Stamp. Kani is back again this time, along with a cast that includes Mark Strong, Kuhoo Verma, Melanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Tony Goldwyn. The film is directed by Jeremy Garelick from a script by James Vanderbilt, and is being produced as part of the overall deal between Sandler's Happy Madison Productions and Netflix.

You can see the preview image below.

(Photo: Netflix)

For those who missed it, Murder Mystery centers on a New York City cop (Sandler) and his wife (Aniston), who finally take a long-promised European vacation. A chance encounter on the overseas flight gets them invited to an intimate family gathering on the "super yacht" of an elderly billionaire Malcolm Quince, who turns up murdered. The rich family is looking at the outsiders as prime suspects, to to clear their name, Nick and Audrey must solve the mystery themselves.



Apparently, it went so well that they made an ongoing thing of it. Here's how USA Today describes the sequel:

After putting a spark back in their marriage in the original 2019 mystery comedy, Nick (Sandler) and Audrey (Aniston) return as full-time private eyes trying to get their detective agency running. So when they need it least, the pair is wrapped up in international intrigue after their pal, the Maharaja, is kidnapped at his own wedding.

