After 21 Years, Uma Thurman Returns to Kill Bill Role (But Not At All How Fans Were Expecting)

Uma Thurman is finally returning to Kill Bill, but viewers will be surprised at the nature of her return. This is a big year for Kill Bill, with Quentin Tarantino’s epic movie returning to the big screen on December 5 – but with a twist. This time, we’ll be able to see Kill Bill as Tarantino intended, as an epic 271-minute epic, complete with a new animation bridging the two halves.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tarantino has finally directed this missing chapter, “Yuki’s Revenge,” and it will debut in a surprising way; on November 30, on Fortnite. This appears to be part of Fortnite’s massive Kill Bill celebrations, which also include a free Fortnite skin of the character Yuki Yubari. This promises to be one of the biggest events in Fortnite’s history, brought to life through a collaboration between Epic Games and director Quentin Tarantino himself.

Quentin Tarantino has finally directed the missing chapter of ‘KILL BILL’ that never made it into the final film



The short film will release in Fortnite on November 30. pic.twitter.com/cfxRffN5e8 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 26, 2025

Why Kill Bill is Back in 2025

Speaking to The Church of Tarantino podcast back in August, Tarantino explained why now is the time for a Kill Bill revival.

“Basically, I didn’t want to do anything with it until I owned it. I own it now, so I wanted to wait until the rights were completely all on me. I’m not waiting to put it out. I’ve got the print. I show it from time to time at the New Beverly. You can see it, it’s there all right. Also, I love my old work, but I’m not all that about mining it and taking from it and spinning off from it. “So I was going to do a zillion things with Kill Bill, but then when I finished it, well, that was such a f–ing hard movie. Then I was, ‘OK, I’m done with that for a little while.’ But I wanted to own it. But also, I got to say, in this world that everything is available, and everything is for profit and everything is a chip to be sold on the market because everything is owned by corporations. That’s not owned by a corporation, that’s owned by me. And the fact that you have to come to my theater to see it, and it’s not just sitting on a stack of DVDs and Blu-rays that you get around to watching eventually. The minute it becomes in your hand, it just means less.”

According to Tarantino, then, the key to the Kill Bill revival is quite simple; the rights have reverted to him. He didn’t see why a studio should benefit from his turning Kill Bill into a franchise, but now he’s free to do so. Tarantino is clearly maximizing the opportunities presented by Kill Bill, even partnering with Epic Games for this Fortnite event. In an amusing transmedia twist, anyone who buys a ticket for Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair will get a code for a Gogo Yubari skin as well.

Fortnite appears to be going from strength to strength in terms of major partnerships. The current Fortnite event partners with The Simpsons, and it brought back a record number of returning players. No doubt Epic Games’ hope will be that this Kill Bill deal will do the same.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!