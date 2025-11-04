Fortnite Chapter 7 Map Leaks Seem to Be True (and It Means a Lot of Crossovers)

Fortnite Chapter 7’s map leaks appear to be true, and if so, fans can expect a ton of crossovers. Fortnite just released its Simpsons crossover, and players are diving into Springfield with deadly enjoyment, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t looking forward to what comes next. The current Simpsons collab is set to expire on November 29, 2025, and fans are expecting to transition into the seventh season island home, which Epic Games has teased as “Chapter Seven.” A few leaks have offered glimpses into what’s coming next, and all indications are that there will be a ton of crossover content.

Fortnite content creator NickEh30 revealed a teaser on X on November 3, 2025, indicating that Hollywood is about to make an appearance in Fortnite. The video is short and features only text, but what it says is important and suggestive of what’s to follow. The text reads, “Now Playing / Zero Hour / Chapter Seven / Fortnite After Dark With Q&U.” If you’re unfamiliar, “Q&U” is an acronym used for Quentin Tarantino and Uma Thurman, denoting their two-part feature film Kill Bill. The film is getting a re-release on December 5, 2025, called Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair, suggesting Thurman’s The Bride is coming to Fortnite.

Kill Bill and Other Film Franchises Are Set to Crossover Into Fortnite

Image courtesy of Miramax Films

In addition to the obvious allusion to Kill Bill, the text includes coordinates to the famous Hollywood sign, suggesting that Tarantino’s homage to kung-fu movies isn’t the only potential crossover coming to Fortnite Chapter 7. A tease from the previous day occurred at a Los Angeles Dodgers victory celebration, following their World Series win against the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 7. Peely, The Brat, and Big Dill were seen holding signs reading, “Game 7 first, Chapter Seven Next!!,” “Seven,” and “Nov 29,” which is the date Chapter 7 is expected to drop.

Fortnite sent me a teaser… pic.twitter.com/6frt4BFHyG — Nick Eh 30 (@NickEh30) November 3, 2025

The forthcoming seventh chapter is a big deal for Fortnite, which places a great deal of emphasis on the number. This is due to The Seven, which were slowly revealed as the game’s heroic team that defends its multiverse, so big things are expected in what comes next. Indications from recently leaked snippets suggest that the game may be set in a Nevada-style location. Given the release date of December 17, 2025, for Fallout Season 2, featuring New Vegas, Fallout, and Fortnite may crossover with this, or another update down the line.

Fortnite and Fallout have already collaborated, though in a limited capacity involving a wearable power suit. Still, the game’s chapters often align with big releases, ensuring cross-promotions are widespread and topical. If history has shown gamers anything, it’s that Fortnite isn’t afraid to collaborate with big names in popular culture, so Quentin Tarantino and Fallout certainly fit the bill. Of course, only time will tell, but thankfully, fans won’t have to wait long, as the next chapter is expected at the end of November. Whatever comes, players are likely to love whatever Epic Games has in store for them.

