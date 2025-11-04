The Simpsons x Fortnite Crossover Sparks Controversy With One Major Error

The Simpsons and Fortnite have sparked a surprising controversy with a major error during the event, and fans have noticed how that’s impacted fan favorite characters like Apu by fully changing the color of their skin. The Simpsons have come to the massively popular Fortnite game as part of a whole new season giving the Battle Royale map a full Springfield makeover, and fans have been exploring its different locations to find all sorts of cool Easter Eggs and additions that have been scattered throughout. But some of the Easter Eggs have come with some unfortunate errors in the wrong places.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As spotted by users such as @MemeManTweets on X, a few of the pictures on the walls of locations like Moe’s include shoutouts to some of the biggest episodes. But unfortunately, a few of these come with color errors that mis-characterize the characters and change their looks. Apu is unfortunately the hardest hit by the shift as one of the pictures of the Be Sharps shows that he’s been completely washed out with a yellow skin instead of his usual brown. Check it out.

The Simpsons x Fortnite Makes Unfortunate Error

apu is probably not coming this season THEY ERASED HIM FROM THE BE SHARPS PORTRAIT IN MOE'S TAVERN pic.twitter.com/AWMxe4tsO8 — Meme Man? (@MemeManTweets) November 2, 2025

This really is just an unfortunate error in this image as fans have pointed out that other portraits are mis-colored in a few other ways, and it’s not like Apu has been erased entirely as he’s also featured in the portrait of the Pin Pals on Moe’s wall. But Apu being the one so heavily edited, accident or not, comes at a time where his character’s future is entirely in flux. He’s been essentially retired from the series compared to his previously prominent role, and hasn’t had a speaking line for eight years now. The last time fans heard Apu speak was in Season 29’s “The Serfsons” in 2017.

Apu used to be one of the biggest extended characters of The Simpsons roster with not only multiple episodes focused on his life and how it changes, but many episodes where he was closely interacting with the main family. The Kwik-E-Mart has also unfortunately taken a backseat in recent years due to Apu’s lessened role, but both of them briefly made a return to The Simpsons with an off-hand joke killing off Apu in the latest Treehouse of Horror special that aired earlier this Fall.

What’s Going on With Apu?

20th Television Animation

As for Apu’s future in The Simpsons, it seems all those involved have no desire to ever bring the character back to the level of prominence he once had in the series. Following a controversy with the airing of Hari Kondabolu’s documentary, The Problem with Apu, Hank Azaria announced he was stepping down from the role back in 2020. Speaking on it again earlier this Spring, Azaria also confirmed he has no desire to ever return to the role in the future due to how much he’s learned about the character’s importance in pop culture.

The Simpsons showrunner Matt Selman was also asked about Apu’s future earlier this year with Cracked, and didn’t have any word on whether or not the character was returning either, “I can’t talk about Apu right now. I don’t know. I don’t know.” As The Simpsons continues through telling more stories with FOX to at least Season 40 following a major renewal, there are still lots of opportunities to bring Apu back.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

HT – @MemeManTweets on X