After 7 Years, One of the Longest Running Sci-Fi Movie Franchises of the 2000s Is Finally Coming Back

It’s been over a decade since Sharknado combined two of nature’s most terrifying entities with its story about a waterspout that pulls sharks from the ocean and drops them on Los Angeles and, in turn, birthed a franchise, but despite a final installment in 2018, it seems we’re not done with the made-for-television sci-fi disaster comedy just yet. This time around, however, when it comes to the fan-favorite creature features, we’re going back to before the beginning.

According to Variety, a seventh Sharknado movie is on the way. Director Anthony Ferrante is set to return. Casting has not yet been announced, but fans hoping to see Ian Ziering and Tara Reid return as Fin and April respectively might want to temper their expectations. This seventh Sharknado installment is titled Sharknado Origins and, as the name suggests, will take things back to the beginning of the wild shark/tornado phenomenon.

Sharknado Origins Will Combine Young Love and Airborne Predators

Sharknado Origins is set to take place before the events of 2013’s Sharknado and will introduce teenage versions of Ziering’s Fin and Reid’s April. Per the description, the pair will cross paths during a perfect beach summer and a romance will begin, but right before Fin can give April a promise ring, the sky darkens, a massive funnel cloud forms and sharks erupt from the ocean.

Sharknado Origins is set to function as a prequel of sorts to the series and sounds like it will be a bit different than 2018’s The Last Sharknado which took audiences into the past, just in a wildly different way. That movie introduced time travel as an element of the story, with Fin and his gang using time travel to somehow prevent the Sharknado phenomenon from ever having happened in the first place. That movie ended with the creation of a new universe — and a Sharknado-free timeline — so it will be interesting to see how (or if) Sharknado Origins addresses things.

However Sharknado Origins ends up connecting with the other Sharknado films beyond merely a prequel, there’s a good chance it will end up being a hit. The first Sharknado film not only got surprisingly decent reviews from critics, but it was wildly popular. The second film was similarly well-received and while the remaining films in the franchise didn’t fare quite as well, the franchise is a cult favorite and taking things to where it truly all began might just be the sort of so bad it’s good entertainment people are looking for.

