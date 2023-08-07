Sharknado Getting 10th-Anniversary Theatrical Release

Back in 2013, Sharknado was unleashed on unsuspecting SYFY viewers who weren't prepared to witness an adventure in which a bizarre weather pattern picked up sharks from the ocean and carried them across the country, but the outlandish premise and absurd execution quickly caught the world by storm. While Sharknado and its many sequels have been broadcast on SYFY countless times over the years, this month will see Sharknado land on the big screen for a special two-night event. Additionally, this remastered release will feature upgraded special effects and extended sequences featuring even more kills. The tenth-anniversary screenings of Sharknado will be happening nation-wide on August 15th and 16th.

Per press release, "It's the 10-year anniversary and Sharknado and the creators are bringing on the celebration. The Asylum and Rubey Entertainment present a special theatrical release of Sharknado: The 10th-Anniversary Edition, featuring an all-new remastered version with never-before-seen kills and thrills! Fans can catch the newly restored iconic moments from one of cinema's greatest cult classics for two nights only on in select movie theatres nationwide. Fully remastered in 4k with hundreds of new visual effects, the story of a freak tornado that attacks Los Angeles with gale0force winds, metric tons of water, and thousands of nature's most ruthless killers is finally ready for the big screen."

Throughout the '90s and '00s, the SYFY network was known to deliver audiences unbelievable experiences featuring outlandish premises. Whether they be monsters, aliens, or robots, the title of a film often garnered more excitement and delivered more creativity than the film itself. Understandably, the title "Sharknado" immediately conjured ludicrous imagery in the minds of audiences.

What really thrust Sharknado into the spotlight was the attention of the then-burgeoning social media platform Twitter, as various prominent users were quick to share posts about their reactions to the ridiculous movie. This live-tweeting of an early broadcast drew thousands of viewers to the movie, making it an unexpected hit.

Over the next decade, the Sharknado franchise would spawn five sequels, the last of which is 2018's The Last Sharknado: It's About Time. As the title implies, that final film incorporated elements of time travel, with the events of that final film seeing a timeline correction that reset the events of the outlandish franchise back to the beginning.

Sharknado plays in select theaters on August 15th and 16th. You can head to sharknado10th.com to see participating theaters and purchase tickets.

