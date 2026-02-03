After Masters of the Universe, a 34-Year-Old Cult Action Figure Is Somehow Getting a Live-Action Fantasy Movie

Masters of the Universe is finally making its return to the big screen after almost 40 years of starts and stops, and fans couldn’t be more excited to see the franchise finally get another shot at box office success. It’s not the only major toy property making its way to theaters though, as now a 34-year-old cult action figure is unexpectedly getting its own live-action movie in the near future.

Mattel Studios has now chosen Tracie Laymon to write and direct a new live-action Tony the Tattooed Man movie (via Deadline), with Laymon’s most recent project being the SXSW hit Bob Trevino Likes It. Laymon is aiming to reimagine the cult-favorite action figure from the 1990s as the center of a character-driven drama, which is certainly an unexpected take, but with a property like this, it could work in the right hands.

What Is Tony the Tattooed Man (And How Are They Going To Make It Work As A Movie)

Tony the Tattooed Man made his toyline debut in 1992, which gave you an animated figure of the musclebound man named Tony who, as his name suggests, loves tattoos. The figure comes with three sheets of water-soluble temporary tattoos and an easy-to-use applicator that allows you to put the tattoos all over Tony’s skin, but the tattoos could also be used on your own skin, and either way, they would be washed off with soap and water.

The figures also had several different themes of tattoo packs, including Crawlers, East My Dust, Gnarly Surfing Toos, Crazy Commando, and Totally Gross. There was only one main figure in the line, which featured the same expression and leopard print trunks. The line didn’t stick around long enough to expand on the idea, but in the years since, it’s developed a cult following amongst toy collectors.

The question then becomes, how do you adapt something like this? The good news is they already seem to have a central idea. The character-driven aspect is key to that, but there’s also one important aspect, as Laymon is looking to blend surreal fantasy with emotional depth. From Laymon’s own description, this is going to be a tale of second chances and not judging a person by its cover, and you can see a bit where they are going with the story approach from those early details.

“I was immediately drawn to Tony the Tattooed Man from the minute I saw his name and then learned about his short-lived journey as a discontinued toy. His story is a reminder of the healing power of second chances and not judging a book – or a person – by their cover, a message I believe the world needs right now. It is an honor to partner with Mattel, who are true allies for artists, on a film that will help restore our faith in humanity,” Laymon said.

Robbie Brenner, Mattel Studios’ President and Chief Content Officer, said, “After seeing Bob Trevino Likes It and the specificity and emotional depth that Tracie brings to her characters, I knew that she was the perfect person to develop Tony the Tattooed Man. It’s a story that feels especially relevant today, one that explores looking beyond first impressions and leading with empathy.”

No release date has been revealed, but we’ll keep you posted as we learn more.

