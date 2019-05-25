Aladdin Audiences Award “A” Cinemascore

Aladdin is off to a great start at the box office, but that’s not the only feather in its cap. Aladdin just received an A CinemaScore, which rates a movie’s appeal by polling moviegoers on opening night around the country. Audiences fill out ballot cards right after they’ve seen it, giving it a grade from F to A and providing some demographic details. It seems opening night Audiences were quite taken with Disney’s latest live-action adaptation, which some were apprehensive about going into its debut, though those fears have apparently been appeased.

Aladdin debuted alongside Olivia Wilde’s Booksmart, which received a B+ CinemaScore, as well as the James Gunn horror film Brightburn, though that film does not have a CinemaScore attached yet. Other recent film scores include After (B), Avengers: Endgame (A+), The Best of Enemies (A), Breakthrough (A), and Captain Marvel (A).

Aladdin pulled in $7 million on preview night and is expected to hit around $80 million once the weekend is through. We should have Friday’s box office numbers soon, so we’ll keep you posted. If it does hit that $80 million estimate, it would be ahead of Cinderella and Maleficent, which went on to bring in $543 million and $758 million respectively, putting it in the $800 million range most likely.

You can check out the official description for Aladdin below.

“A thrilling and vibrant live-action adaptation of Disney’s animated classic, “Aladdin” is the exciting tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future. Directed by Guy Ritchie, who brings his singular flair for fast-paced, visceral action to the fictitious port city of Agrabah, “Aladdin” is written by John August and Ritchie based on Disney’s “Aladdin.” The film stars Will Smith as the Genie; Mena Massoud as Aladdin; Naomi Scott as Jasmine; Marwan Kenzari as Jafar; Navid Negahban as the Sultan; Nasim Pedrad as Dalia and Billy Magnussen as Prince Anders.

“Aladdin” is produced by Dan Lin, p.g.a., and Jonathan Eirich, p.g.a., with Kevin De La Noy and Marc Platt serving as executive producers. Eight-time Academy Award®-winning composer Alan Menken provides the score, which includes new recordings of the original songs written by Menken and Oscar®-winning lyricists Howard Ashman and Tim Rice and includes two new songs written by Menken and lyrics by Oscar and Tony Award®-winning songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.”

Aladdin is in theaters now.