Aladdin’s Naomi Scott Reveals New Details on Jasmine’s Expanded Character

Naomi Scott dazzles as Princess Jasmine in the early Aladdin trailers, but her take on the character won’t just be what fans are expecting from the original animated movie. This take on Jasmine will seek to recreate the Disney icon but will also look to add a few new wrinkles to the character before all is said and done. Many things have changed and evolved since the first film came out, and Scott recently broke down how the team is looking to expand Jasmine for the modern era.

Jasmine always stood up for herself and against the old traditions that would rob her of choice, but Scott and director Guy Ritchie want to build upon that and add new layers. Scott told W Magazine that she sees an opportunity to flesh out “boss lady” tendencies in the character, and that’s why a new plotline has been introduced that has her not only rebelling against out of touch traditions but also standing up to Jafar in defense of her kingdom.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It happened that Disney and Guy and the producers were all of the same mind-set in terms of what they wanted for this character,” Scott said. “That really excited me and made me be like, ‘I’m-a get this role.’ ”

Scott and Ritchie were on the same wavelength, and that’s part of the reason why Alan Menken composed two new songs for the anticipated live-action adaptation. One is an Aladdin solo song and the other is a Jasmine solo song titled Speechless, an anthem for the beloved character.

“It’s basically her declaration that she’s not going to be silenced, which, as we all know, is a message that’s very important right now,” Scott said. “That idea of being a catalyst—if you speak up, maybe I can speak up.”

Beauty and the Beast also featured some new songs, all of which were received positively and fit in perfectly with the original soundtrack. We’re hoping the same will be the case for Aladdin as well. You can find the official description for Aladdin below.

A thrilling and vibrant live-action adaptation of Disney’s animated classic, “Aladdin” is the exciting tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future. Directed by Guy Ritchie, who brings his singular flair for fast-paced, visceral action to the fictitious port city of Agrabah, “Aladdin” is written by John August and Ritchie based on Disney’s “Aladdin.” The film stars Will Smith as the Genie; Mena Massoud as Aladdin; Naomi Scott as Jasmine; Marwan Kenzari as Jafar; Navid Negahban as the Sultan; Nasim Pedrad as Dalia and Billy Magnussen as Prince Anders.

Aladdin hits theaters on May 24th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we share our Detective Pikachu review, talk MCU Phase 4, Marvel’s new Hulu shows, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!