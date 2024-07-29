Alan Silvestri Seemingly Returning for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars

Composer Alan Silvestri appears to be warming up for another go at the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The composer, best known for his work on Back to the Future and Forrest Gump first came to the MCU in Captain America: The First Avenger, then went on to score all four Avengers movies for Marvel Studios. While early Marvel was criticized for having fairly bland music in many of its films, Silvestri’s iconic Avengers theme was always an exception, and has been frequently sampled and riffed on in other Marvel movies since it originated back in 2012’s Marvel’s The Avengers.

Silvestri is no stranger to the comic book space, having also scored Judge Dredd and RED 2. Following the Avengers: Doomsday announcements at San Diego Comic Con this weekend, he took to social media to say he “can’t wait,” and directors Joe and Anthony Russo responded with, “Let’s get started.”

Little is known about the plot of Avengers: Doomsday yet, except that it will feature Robert Downey, Jr. as Doctor Doom, introducing him as the key villain who will carry over between that movie and its sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars.

This weekend has been pretty electric for Marvel fans: Deadpool & Wolverine absolutely obliterated box office records, while Marvel’s Hall H presentation was the only thing anybody was talking about for the last day and a half of San Diego Comic Con.

With almost everyone assuming Secret Wars would be loosely adapted from the Jonathan Hickman comic of the same title (as opposed to the 1980s version, which was more like a Mortal Kombat-type story), there had been speculation for years that Doom would prove to be the ultimate villain of the sixth Avengers movie. There had also been speculation that Downey might return to make a cameo as a variant of Iron Man — but we don’t remember seeing anybody predicting the two would be intertwined.

The Downey-as-Doom announcement really sucked up a lot of oxygen last night, leaving all corners of the geek internet talking about the MCU again. We’ll see how much of that momentum can carry through to the release of Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts* next year, but between the huge box office Deadpool & Wolverine is soaking up and the hype from San Diego, it’s easy to feel more bullish about the studio’s future than we were a year ago.

Alan Silvestri will return in Avengers: Doomsday in May 2026.