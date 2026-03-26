After Becoming a Netflix Hit, 2025’s Overlooked Action Movie Sequel Badly Needs a 3rd Movie

When John Wick became a modest hit back in 2014, it opened the doors for a particular brand of well-choreographed, go-for-broke action movie. And, since its success, we’ve not only received three blockbuster sequels and a spin-off, but a handful of similar films, as well. Typically, these feature the involvement of one or both of the first film’s co-directors: David Leitch (who went uncredited) and Chad Stahelski. Stahelski directed the three Wick sequels and produced Day Shift (which has its Wick-esque choreography) and Ballerina. As for Leitch, his Atomic Blonde is the clearest successor of Wick, but so too are the movies he has produced e.g. the Santa Claus-starring Violent Night and the unfortunate dud Love Hurts.

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But if you ask most fans of the Keanu Reeves franchise what their favorite in the vein of Wick movie is, they’re going to respond Nobody. At the very least it was the most surprising. The hilarious writer for Late Night with Conan O’Brien, Saturday Night Live and actor on Mr. Show with Bob and David is slamming his fists into the faces of a literal busload of bad guys? Can’t be. But it was, and it worked. However, four years later, much of that interest seemed to dissipate. But make no mistake, there should still be a Nobody 3.

How Poorly Did Nobody 2 Perform?

image courtesy of universal pictures

To answer this particular question in the most succinct manner possible: Nobody 2 did not tank. However, its $43 million haul against $25 million was pretty far off from the first movie’s $57.5 million against $16 million. Those aren’t the numbers you want to see as an investor. That disappointment is amplified when you consider the fact that the first film was released just as theaters were experimentally reopening during the pandemic.

But now the sequel is doing well on Netflix, and that can go a long way. It’s a pretty solid sequel, so those who are tuning in are seeing it, enjoying it, and would likely buy a ticket to the third one. Or perhaps Nobody 3 could be a Netflix exclusive. You never know these days.

The point is, Ballerina was a genuine flop last summer (quite unfortunately, considering it deserved far better). Nobody 2‘s gross was more “fine.” Not great, but fine enough. Factoring in rentals and streaming agreements it’s certainly reached the realm of profitability.

And, while Ballerina flopped, the fellow Wick spin-off focusing on Donnie Yen’s Caine has set a filming date. If the spin-off wing of Wick can proceed after a great failure Nobody can surely continue in the wake of mere disappointment.

Nobody 2 is also a more enjoyable film. A step down overall but lighter and sillier without shorting the audience on hard-hitting action. It’s just that it takes that hard-hitting action on a family vacation to a water park. If Nobody 3 can incorporate another big change in locale and slight change in tone, it would be a trilogy-capper that justifies its own existence.

Lastly, there’s the Bob Odenkirk factor. The Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul vet is clearly not done with the action genre yet. His next movie is another one-word-title actioner called Normal. And who does that come from? Derek Kolstad, who came up with the John Wick and Nobody franchises. Let’s not count out a Nobody 3 just yet, because all its key players are still very much in the game.

Would you go to the theater for Nobody 3? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!