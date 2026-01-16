All Five Seasons of One of the Best Crime Dramas You’ve Never Seen Just Arrived on Netflix

The crime drama genre has been a TV staple for decades. The focus on law enforcement, criminal investigations, and courtroom proceedings and the exploration of complex moral issues, the human psyche, and the mechanics of justice have consistently captivated audiences through long-running procedural and prestige cable dramas like The Wire, Law & Order, and Mindhunter. Fans of the genre looking for their next binge-watch can now rediscover one of the best and most underrated crime dramas after all five seasons of the show arrived on Netflix.

Southland failed to become the hit it should have been during its initial five-season run on NBC and then TNT from 2009 until 2013, but that will hopefully change with its arrival to Netflix. All five seasons and 43 episodes of the Ann Biderman-created crime drama dropped on the streaming giant on January 16th. The series centers around the daily grind of a group of veteran detectives and beat cops at the Los Angeles Police Department and stars Michael Cudlitz as veteran officer John Cooper as he trains rookie Ben Sherman (Ben McKenzie), alongside detectives Lydia Adams (Regina King) and Sammy Bryant (Shawn Hatosy).

Southland Is the Gritty Crime Drama You Need To See

It’s not a stretch to call Southland one of the best, most underrated, and realistic crime dramas– all of the proof is in the show’s universally well-received reception. Southland earned a 77% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes for its debut season, but rather than being one of those shows that lost steam with each subsequent season, it only got better with time. The series rose to reach a perfect 100% critic score in both Seasons 4 and 5, and it matched that critic approval with high ratings from audiences, earning perfect Popcornmeter scores in every season but the first and last, which still ticked in at 91% and 97%.

The series is a masterful, realistic, and gritty police drama that was even dubbed “the most engrossing cop series since season one of NBC’s Homicide” by Vulture’s Matt Zoller Seitz. The show pulls back the curtain on the gritty, often unvarnished, realities of policing in Los Angeles, using hand-held cameras and gritty locations to capture the chaos and emotional toll of police work. Rather than presenting a sanitized or heroic version of law enforcement, Southland’s characters are flawed, overworked, and make mistakes, making the story and its characters more believable and relatable. The series is a must-watch for fans of the genre and perfect for those looking for their next binge-watch after other police dramas like The Wire and The Shield.

