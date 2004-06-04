All Harry Potter Movies Now Streaming on 2 Different Services

For many movie fans, a long holiday weekend provides a great opportunity to gather up some snacks and settle in for a marathon watch of their favorite films and for fans of the Harry Potter film franchise, they now have two different streaming services to choose from when going back to Hogwarts. As of July 1st, the Harry Potter films have returned to Peacock, making all eight films available both there and on HBO Max.

This isn't the first time that the Harry Potter movies have been on Peacock. The films had previously been available on the streamer but left last summer to move to HBO Max on a more permanent basis. Now, the films are available on both platforms simultaneous, though it's unclear at this time how long they will remain on Peacock. It's also important to note that while the eight Harry Potter films are on Peacock, the Fantastic Beasts films have not made the jump. Those films are currently streaming only on HBO Max.

The Harry Potter film series stars Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter, Rupert Grint as Ron Weasley, and Emma Watson as Hermione Granger. You can check out the synopses for all eight of the films below.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone - Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) thinks that he is an ordinary boy. But on his eleventh birthday, he finally discovered who he really is, and he learns that his mum and dad were wizards and witches. Then he realized that he was lucky to survive. Since then, he became a famous person in his new school. In between, a mysterious giant came and gave him a letter saying that he was one of the chosen ones to the school. Therefore, he became happy to start a new life and ready to adjust to his new school. As a result, in the school he met two friends, one friend is smart the other one is kind.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets - When a crazy house-elf named Dobby (Toby Jones) arrives in Harry's (Daniel Radcliffe's) room, he warns him that there is a plot to destroy Hogwarts and that he shouldn't return. Harry then starts hearing voices through the walls, students being petrified, and a girl who died in a bathroom. He soon finds out that it is a basilisk roaming in the Chamber Of Secrets, under the control from a memory of Lord Voldemort. Is Voldemort still inactive? Or will it be a friend of his being controlled?

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban - Harry's life is in mortal danger again, this time more than ever. First, a killer named Sirius Black (Gary Oldman) has escaped from Azkaban Prison, and it seems that he broke out just to finish what his master wanted to do thirteen years ago: kill Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe). Also, for Harry's protection, Azkaban has sent hundreds of Dementors to guard Hogwarts in an attempt to catch Black. But will they turn out to be a great help or a big mistake?

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire - The Tri-Wizard Tournament is open. Four champions are selected to compete in three terrifying tasks in order to win the Tri-Wizard Cup. Meanwhile, Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) is selected by the Goblet of Fire to compete while struggling to keep up the pace with classes and friends. He must confront fierce dragons, aggressive mermaids, and a dark wizard that hasn't been able to make his move for thirteen years.

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix- After a disastrous summer with the Dursleys, including an encounter with the Dementors, Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) is shunned by friends upon returning to Hogwarts, after the return of Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) and no one believes him. He starts his fifth year while new Defense Against the Dark Arts teacher, Professor Dolores Jane Umbridge (Imelda Staunton) refuses to teach them defensive spells while refuting Harry's claims of the Dark Lord's return. So, Harry sets out, with Ron (Rupert Grint) and Hermione (Emma Watson), to start up "Dumbledore's Army" to battle evil forces and prepare the fellow young witches and wizards for the extraordinary journey that lies ahead.

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince - In Harry Potter's (Daniel Radcliffe's) sixth year at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft, he finds a book marked mysteriously, "This book is the property of the Half Blood Prince", which helps him excel at Potions class and teaches him a few dark and dangerous ones along the way. Meanwhile, Harry is taking private lessons with Dumbledore (Sir Michael Gambon) in order to find out about Voldemort's (Ralph Fiennes') past so they can find out what might be his only weakness.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 - Voldemort's (Ralph Fiennes') power is growing stronger. He now has control over the Ministry of Magic and Hogwarts. Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), Ron (Rupert Grint), and Hermione (Emma Watson) decide to finish Dumbledore's (Sir Michael Gambon's) work and find the rest of the Horcruxes to defeat the Dark Lord. But little hope remains for the trio, and the rest of the Wizarding World, so everything they do must go as planned.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 – Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), Ron (Rupert Grint), and Hermione (Emma Watson) continue their quest of finding and destroying Voldemort's (Ralph Fiennes') three remaining Horcruxes, the magical items responsible for his immortality. But as the mystical Deathly Hallows are uncovered, and Voldemort finds out about their mission, the biggest battle begins, and life as they know it will never be the same again.

All eight films in the Harry Potter film franchise are now streaming on both HBO Max and Peacock. You can check out a full list of everything that arrived on Peacock July 1st here.