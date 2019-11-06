All Keanu Reeves Movies Shown To Be Connected In New Fan Video

Keanu Reeves has had quite a varied film career, appearing in upbeat movies like Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey and Always Be My Maybe to films that deal with death and the supernatural like Constantine and The Devil’s Advocate, not to mention big-time action flicks like The Matrix and John Wick. Throw in other projects like Man of Tai Chi, Speed, and Much Ado About Nothing and you’ve got yourself quite a smorgasbord of genres, but what if they all lined up into one massive story? That’s the premise of Movie Star Movies’ Keanu Reeves: The Movie, which links 25 of Reeves’ films together into one long narrative, and you can check it out in the video located above.

It’s surreal to see this many versions of Reeves all in one place, and it was put together by Movie Star Movies’ Vicky Jacob-Ebbinghaus and Juarez Rodrigues, with some added help from Sue Lopes and Maks Prondzynski, who were recruited to watch as many Keanu movies as they could. It makes sense, as the actor’s work spans four decades, so that’s quite a few films. You can find the description from the Movie Star Movies team below.

“Keanu Reeves has made a lot of movies in his four+ decade acting career. But is there any connection between them? If all of them were compressed into just one epic movie, what would it be about? We spent three months watching every Keanu movie ever made trying to answer that question. And then another 2 months, scripting and editing a three-minute movie trailer. There are scenes and clips from some of his most iconic films like

The Matrix, John Wick, Bill & Ted and Speed. As well as some of his least iconic films like Bram Stoker’s Dracula and Johnny Mnemonic. All-in-all we used 25 Keanu films in “Keanu Reeves: The Movie” trailer.”

“The trailer stitches a story together from the recurring themes in his movies. Some of which are obvious – like badass fighting scenes and saving the world. And some less expected, like romances with Charlize Theron and hell and demons. It also deals with some of mysteries about Keanu that have kept the Internet up at night. Like why doesn’t he seem to age? How did he come to be such a nice guy?”

As for the movies used, you can find the full list below.

Always Be My Maybe

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Constantine

Dangerous Liaisons

Johnny Mnemonic

John Wick

John Wick Chapter 2

John Wick Chapter 3

Little Buddha

Man of Tai Chi

Much Ado About Nothing

My Own Private Idaho

Parenthood

Point Break

Something’s Gotta Give

Speed

Sweet November

The Day The Earth Stood Still

The Devil’s Advocate

The Gift

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

To The Bone

What did you think of Keanu Reeves: The Movie? Let us know in the comments, and for more from Movie Star Movies you can check out their YouTube page!