Tubi Just Added One of the Best Comedy Trilogies of All Time

There are few comedy franchises out there that have been able to sustain a high level of humor, heart, and innovation over the course of multiple films, but the dynamic duo known as the Wyld Stallyns managed to buck the trend. The first two Bill & Ted movies have stood the test of time and remain major favorites amongst comedy fans, and the long-awaited sequel from just a few years ago managed to keep that same level of quality. Every entry in the Bill & Ted saga is absolutely worth watching and the entire franchise was just made available to stream for free.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tubi added a bunch of movies to its free streaming lineup at the start of April, and among the new additions were all three films in the Bill & Ted trilogy. Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, and Bill & Ted Face the Music all joined Tubi’s roster, making them easier (and cheaper) to watch than ever before.

Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves in Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure

In order to stream movies on Tubi, all you need is a device to watch them on. There’s no subscription to register for and signing up for an account isn’t even required. All you have to do is visit Tubi and start streaming.

The first two Bill & Ted movies were quick favorites amongst movie fans in the late ’80s and early ’90s, and they only got more beloved over time. They tell the story of two rockstar hopefuls from California who accidentally discover time travel while trying to study for their history class. Eventually, stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter returned to reprise their roles for a long-awaited threequel, which would see the two titular characters coming to terms with parenthood and their own legacies. Bill & Ted Face the Music was released in 2020 and put a nice bow on the entire saga.

Just Added to Tubi

The Bill & Ted movies are just a handful of the great titles that were added to Tubi’s streaming roster to kick off the month of April — you can find the full list of those new additions here. Below, we put together a lineup of all of the comedies that joined the service on April 1st.

