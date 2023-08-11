Amazing Spider-Man 2 Has A New Streaming Home

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 has a brand-new streaming home today. Fans of Andrew Garfield's Wall-Crawler were probably surprised to boot up Disney+ this morning and find his second adventure as the hero sitting there in the Marvel section. But, here we are as both The Amazing Spider-Man and its sequel sit among the other Spidey entries on the platform. You read that sentence correctly because most of Tom Holland's Spider-Man adventures are present along with the ones that started it all featuring Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man 1, 2, and 3.

As for the MCU's Spider-Man, because of rights deals with Starz and Sony, only Spider-Man: Homecoming is hanging out on Disney+. So, you get Homecoming, then Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. However, a lot of fans probably miss those last two entries that really develop the Marvel Studios version of Peter Parker. To say nothing of the crowd-pleasing moment where Holland's Web-Slinger gets to meet both Garfield and Maguire's versions in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Andrew Garfield Gives An Update on Amazing Spider-Man 3

A lot of Marvel fans really want The Amazing Spider-Man 3 after that stellar performance in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Andrew Garfield probably wouldn't mind it either. In the official Spider-Man: No Way Home Art Book, the actor mentioned his future with the Marvel movies. It seems like he feels there's more room for stories in that universe. People want it, but Sony can only make so many movies. Their dance card is pretty full next year with Kraven, Madame Web, and Venom 3. But, maybe Garfield's Spider-Man could fit in there somewhere?

"The story never ends, whether we film it or not. There's a story happening in a universe somewhere," Garfield mused. "There's endless potential with this character and all the different iterations. So, yeah, he's definitely out there doing something."

How Did Spider-Man: No Way Home Change Peter 3?

Spider-Man: No Way Home reinvigorated all three versions of the hero. Holland's Peter learned the meaning of sacrifice and goes forward as a more "traditional" Spider-Man. Maguire's Spidey is at peace with having protected the other two and has his resolve reinforced heading back to MJ in his universe. But, the most profound change between the three is Garfield's resolved guilt over Gwen Stacy's fate in the Amazing Spider-Man movies. That would have to set him on a different path moving forward.

"It's changed his life," Garfield also said in the art book. "He's going back knowing that he has brothers. He's going back in re-inspired to follow his destiny, his calling – the purpose of his life. By catching MJ, he got to make up for a terrible tragedy that he tried to avoid in his world."

"If he hadn't been in Peter 1's world, then it's possible MJ may have met the same fate as Gwen. His presence was a purpose presence in that regard," he added. "And I think he's going back with a mind blown about the cosmos and the universe and string theory and multiple dimensionality. He's going back incredibly reinvigorated."

