An Influential Sci-Fi Masterpiece Just Arrived on Prime Video

Science fiction is an exciting genre for a lot of reasons. As the genre of “what if,” sci-fi movies give viewers stories that often feature future worlds, advanced technologies, and boundary-pushing science that challenges the imagination and often unsettles or outright frightens audiences as well. The best sci-fi movies, however, are those that use real science to tell a story that, while technically fiction could all too easily be reality and often to horrifying effect and now, an absolute masterpiece of such a sci-fi film is streaming on Prime Video.

Science has advanced a good bit since The Andromeda Strain was first released in 1971, but the science in the Robert Wise-directed film is still chillingly accurate and its clinical, almost documentary style approach to the biological threat at the center of the story would influence later sci-fi films, especially those about pandemics and other contagions or even those where it’s human error that is the real threat to humanity.

The Science of The Andromeda Strain Works (And That’s Why It’s So Scary)

Based on Michael Crichton’s novel of the same name, The Andromeda Strain follows a team of scientists who are investigating an alien organism believed to be responsible for the death of everyone in a small rural town following the crash of a government satellite in the area. As they begin to research and understand the organism, however, it mutates leading to series of events that capitalizes on the flaws and weaknesses in various safety procedures and pushes the situation towards an extinction-level catastrophe.

While the events of The Andromeda Strain feel like fiction because we as a species haven’t actually seen anything play out quite like this in our lifetime, it’s that this is all plausible that makes The Andromeda Strain terrifying. Nothing in the movie is outlandish or beyond the confines of science as we understand it. While scientists, particularly those who deal with biological threats, have protocols and procedures that they follow for safety, the truth is that they are also more or less building the plane while flying it anytime they have to deal with a new pathogen. It’s the combination of unexpected developments (the mutation of the organism) and the inevitable human error that create a perfect storm in a high stakes game of trial and error.

This approach to things helps to redefine what the fear and terror in a sci-fi movie can be. Rather than need for a complicated threat or a convoluted sophisticated solution to attempt to save the day, The Andromeda Strain relies on what is already available and simply allows the imagination to go to the next logical conclusion to deliver both its chilling finale and leave audiences with the unsettling realization that every threat comes down to a series of challenges and sometimes, survival is little more than a well-educated game of chance, no monsters necessary.

