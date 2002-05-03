Andrew Garfield Says Spider-Man’s Involvement Is Immaterial To Sinister Six Movie

Sony Pictures recently shuffled around the dates on their Spider-Man franchise movies. The Amazing Spider-Man 3 was pushed back to 2018, and the Sinister Six spinoff movie was given a November 11, 2016 release date. One big question on fans' minds has been whether or not Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man will be part of the Sinister Six movie.

In a new interview with the Toronto Sun, Garfield basically said it didn't matter if he was involved or not.

"I know more than I'm allowed to say right now," said Garfield. "I can say I'm really excited about Drew Goddard, who's going to be writing and directing The Sinister Six movie. And whether I'm involved in that or not is kind of immaterial."

Even though Garfield might be suggesting that it's immaterial, the fact that he's admitting to knowing more than he can say suggests that he must be involved in some manner.

Garfield added, "I don't know if I should say anything right now. But Drew is really exciting. Did you see Cabin in the Woods? Did you like it?"

Garfield then went on to make the point that why he can't say anything is because part of the fun of movies is not knowing the surprises and twists.